Bosch Drives Mobility Innovation at Bangkok Tech Expo

As Southeast Asia accelerates into an era of smart mobility, technology is no longer simply part of the journey, it’s now in the driver’s seat. At Mobility Tech Asia 2025, held at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bosch reaffirmed its position as a trusted partner in the region’s automotive transformation, offering a compelling vision of sustainable and intelligent mobility.

With an immersive Bosch Experience Zone, live technology demonstrations, and expert-led forums, the company showcased its commitment to a cleaner, safer, and more connected future—anchored in deep engineering expertise and strong ties to the ASEAN region.

“Bosch is more than a technology provider. We are a long-term partner in Southeast Asia’s mobility journey,” said Joseph Hong, Managing Director of Bosch Thailand and Laos. “From enabling next-generation EVs to advancing digital ecosystems, our local presence and global innovation come together to support this transformation.”

Three Pillars for a Smarter Mobility Future

Bosch’s strategy for sustainable mobility in the region centres on three core areas. First, it is strengthening EV supply chains by equipping OEMs with cutting-edge components like the eAxle—an integrated electric drive solution that simplifies EV production and supports regional scaling. These solutions align closely with Thailand’s and Indonesia’s ambitions to become EV manufacturing hubs.

Second, Bosch is pioneering next-generation mobility experiences through advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving technologies, and cloud-based vehicle services that make transport safer, smarter, and more personalised.

Third, the company is embedding circular economy principles into its solutions—highlighted by innovations in battery recycling automation and cloud-enabled diagnostics that reduce environmental impact and optimise the battery lifecycle.

Bosch Experience Zone: Tomorrow’s Mobility, Today

Designed as a hands-on showcase, the Bosch Experience Zone was a standout attraction. Attendees explored advanced ADAS technologies powered by multi purpose cameras and sensors, experienced the performance of the eAxle, and learned how software-defined systems are transforming vehicle motion management.

The company also highlighted its growing local R&D capabilities. Demonstrations of cloud-based tools like Battery in the Cloud and RideCare underscored how predictive analytics and connected services are reshaping fleet management and after-sales support. The service domain at Bosch combines capabilities of various divisions and units within them.

“With connected solutions now gaining headway in the region, we’re enabling OEMs to innovate faster, accelerate time to market, and compete globally,” Hong further noted.

Thought Leadership That Moves the Industry

Bosch’s influence extended well beyond its exhibition space. Throughout the three-day event, company leaders participated in keynote sessions tackling urgent industry issues.

On Day 1, Nikolay Kurnosov, Managing Director, Bosch Rexroth Thailand, called for scalable battery recycling powered by automation, noting that the future lies in “moving from extraction to regeneration.”

On Day 2, Satid Malairodsiri, Regional Sales Director, Bosch Power Solutions ASEAN, addressed the resale challenges of EVs. “Battery health is the most important factor in used EV markets,” he said. “Cloud-based monitoring not only builds trust, it enables new financing and insurance models.”

On Day 3, Worawisit Chana-ngam, Head of Bosch Cross-Domain Computing Solutions ASEAN, explored the critical role of AI in modern transport. “AI is no longer optional. It’s the engine behind smarter mobility and more sustainable innovation,” he said, calling for industry-wide collaboration that prioritises relevance alongside invention.

A Long-Term Commitment to ASEAN

For Bosch, Mobility Tech Asia 2025 was not just a showcase of innovation, it was a reaffirmation of long-term commitment. The company continues to invest in local engineering talent, green R&D hubs, and strategic partnerships across ASEAN.

From supporting Thailand’s bid to become the region’s EV capital, to enabling Indonesia’s battery value chain and nurturing Vietnam’s EV ambitions, Bosch is deeply embedded in Southeast Asia’s mobility future.

“Mobility is becoming more intelligent, personalised, and environmentally conscious,” said Mr Hong. “Bosch is proud to deliver the technologies and insights that empower local industries to lead. Our presence here is not just about unveiling new tech,” added Mr Hong. “It’s about forging the partnerships that turn ideas into action.”

As Bosch sees it, building the future of mobility in Southeast Asia requires more than innovation—it requires collaboration, circularity, and an unwavering commitment to shared progress.