Honda to offer cheap bike loans

Models pose with a mascot of Thai Honda. The Japanese motorcycle maker is working on a plan to make its motorcycles become more affordable for Thai buyers.

Thai Honda Co, a motorcycle manufacturer and distributor, is preparing to co-launch a project to help buyers obtain motorcycle loans more easily in a sluggish market.

The company is in talks with partners, including motorcycle dealers and financing firms, to finalise the project.

"We want to offer a new financial option to prospective customers who really need motorcycles but cannot access financial resources," said Yuichi Shimizu, president of Thai Honda, adding that many people want motorcycles for their work or to earn a living.

Potential buyers may be granted loans with low interest rates, he said, while payment periods can be extended.

"We hope this project can help potential buyers more easily become motorcycle owners," said Mr Shimizu.

Thailand's total motorcycle sales are projected to increase by roughly 1% year-on-year to 1.68-1.73 million units in 2025, according to Thai Honda's estimates.

The company expects its sales to increase by 2% year-on-year to 1.36-1.4 million units this year.

For the first seven months this year, domestic motorcycle sales in Thailand tallied 1.06 million units, with 860,000 of those units Honda motorcycles, said Thai Honda.

Similar to car manufacturers, motorcycle producers are struggling to deal with the impact of buyers' difficulty in accessing loans as banks and auto financing companies tighten lending criteria to avoid non-performing loans. Thailand is plagued by a high level of household debt.

The Federation of Thai Industries' Automotive Industry Club plans to monitor the motorcycle market in the second half of this year amid worries over weak consumer purchasing power and slow economic growth.

The ongoing Thai-Cambodian territorial conflict has also affected Thai Honda's exports, said executive vice-president Hayato Seguchi.

The company usually exports motorcycles from its factory in Thailand to Cambodia via Poipet, a Cambodian city near the border. The dispute between the two countries caused Thai Honda to change from land to sea transport.

"This will increase expenses, but it will be passed on to Cambodian customers," said Mr Seguchi.

Thai Honda exports motorcycles from its Thai production facilities to 74 countries.