Small firms told to go green for finance

Listen to this article

Various products on display at an industry fair at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok, featuring SMEs and factory operators. A new loan scheme nudges SMEs to invest more in eco-friendly manufacturing.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are being encouraged to adopt more eco-friendly practices to obtain loans under a new financial assistance scheme worth 5 billion baht, says the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

This green loan scheme was allocated for SMEs facing difficulties accessing financial sources, as they need to pay greater attention to environmental issues, said the group.

The scheme, initiated through cooperation between the FTI and the Thai Bankers' Association, aims to help SMEs carve out a smaller carbon footprint.

This is an opportunity for SMEs to invest in environmentally friendly projects, including those involving greater use of technologies to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, as well as adapt their businesses to global warming impacts, said Chaiwat Kovavisarach, vice-chairman of the FTI.

More severe droughts and floods caused by climate change as a result of increased carbon dioxide emissions are harming the economy, society, and people's quality of life, he said.

"Thailand emits roughly 350 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent annually, with the energy and industrial sectors accounting for more than 75% of this amount," said Mr Chaiwat.

Though 350 million tonnes represents just 1% of global emissions, the government is eager to achieve carbon neutrality, a balance between carbon dioxide emissions and absorption, by 2050.

"If we can turn climate challenges into opportunities to enhance our competitiveness, it will contribute to long-term economic stability," he said.

Nine commercial banks are taking part in the green loan scheme.

Borrowers are offered loans and given advice on green projects, assessments of their feasibility and linkages to the carbon credit market, said Prakob Phiencharoen, an executive committee member of Bank of Ayudhya Plc, a participating bank.

The majority of FTI members are SMEs, and the federation wants businesses to join hands to reduce CO2 emissions to shrink economic losses caused by natural disasters amplified by climate change.

Encouraging companies to adopt eco-friendly manufacturing is part of the federation's "Four Goes" campaign to help businesses survive and grow amidst economic uncertainties, said Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the FTI.

The campaign comprises: Go Green, Go Digital, Go Innovation and Go Global.