Japan rally paces region as trade worries ease

RECAP: Most Asian stock markets gained yesterday, led by a rally in Japanese shares amid signs of easing trade tensions with the US, and optimism that Tokyo will be able to negotiate lower automobile tariff rates with Washington.

After rising for four consecutive days, the Thai index consolidated on Friday ahead of a four-day holiday weekend and a Bank of Thailand interest rate meeting next week.

The SET index moved in a range of 1,212.68 and 1,280.78 points this week, before closing yesterday at 1,259.07, up 3.3% from the previous week, with daily turnover averaging 53.5 billion baht.

NEWSMAKERS: President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would impose a 100% tariff on all semiconductors imported to the United States, but would exempt companies that commit to "building" on US soil.

Apple announced a plan to invest an additional $100 billion in US manufacturing after chief executive Tim Cook met with Trump at the White House. The company hopes the additional commitments will result in lower tariffs on its flagship iPhones, most of which are assembled in Asia.

Trump said the US would initially place a "small tariff" on pharmaceutical imports before raising it to 150% within 18 months and eventually to 250% in an effort to encourage producers to return to the US.

Trump said he would double the tariff rate on India to 50% from 25% as it continues to import crude oil from Russia, a move New Delhi slammed as unjustified in an escalating fight between the two major economies.

Three Federal Reserve officials signalled a policy rate cut in September, citing concerns over the labour market slowdown, as July job growth was lower than expected.

Gold futures jumped to a fresh all-time high of $3,534 yesterday following a Financial Times report that the US has imposed tariffs on imports of one-kilo gold bars.

The Bank of England cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to 4% in an historically close decision that required a second round of voting from the monetary policy committee.

China's July exports rose more than expected by 7.2% year-on-year to $321.8 billion. Exports to the US, however, dropped 21.7%, reflecting the impact of raised tariffs.

China's car sales are forecast to grow by 6% this year while car export growth will likely hit 14%, the China Passenger Car Association said on Tuesday, upgrading its predictions for both metrics.

Toyota Motor Corp has warned of a ¥1.4 trillion ($9.5 billion) hit to operating income from US tariffs. The world's biggest carmaker now sees ¥3.2 trillion in operating income for the fiscal year ending in March 2026, down from its initial forecast of ¥3.8 trillion.

Mazda Motor said it expects a ¥145 billion ($987 million) reduction in operating profit due to US tariffs. It has forecast a full-year operating profit of ¥50 billion, down sharply from the previous financial year.

Honda Motor raised its operating profit forecast to ¥700 billion ($4.7 billion) from ¥500 billion for the year ending March 2026, even as its ¥244-billion profit for the three months to June fell short of market forecasts.

Sony Group raised its earnings forecast for the 2025-26 financial year to by 4% to ¥970 billion ($6.6 billion) after reporting a 36% increase in the June quarter to ¥340 billion on eased US tariff concerns.

Thai Airways shares climbed to an 8-year high after it reported that second-quarter net profit soared to 12.1 billion baht from 306 million a year earlier. The quarter featured one-off items, including a gain from termination of aircraft leases. Revenue rose 1.9% to 44.8 billion baht. THAI shares resumed trading on Monday after the company exited debt rehabilitation.

VietJet Aviation said it plans to add at least 5,000 new staff in Thailand between now and 2029 as the budget carrier accelerates flight and route expansion to Southeast Asia's most popular travel destination. The airline now has 1,300 employees in Thailand.

Mitsubishi Corp is seeking to acquire an additional 13.81% stake in Thai Union Plc for 6.65 billion baht as the Japanese conglomerate aims to deepen collaboration with the Thai seafood producer. The acquisition would raise Mitsubishi's stake to 20%.

July marked the first month of foreign net buying on the Stock Exchange of Thailand since September 2024, supported by attractive valuations and baht appreciation, a factor that typically attracts foreign inflows.

The Thai cabinet has approved the second phase of an economic stimulus plan worth 18.4 billion baht, said Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira. This is part of the restructured 157-billion-baht budget originally allocated for the 10,000-baht digital wallet project.

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking has increased its forecast for Thai GDP growth this year to a range of 1.8% to 2.2%, from 1.5-2% earlier, now that Thailand has secured a 19% tariff rate from then US, down from 36% threatened earlier.

Thai exports are projected to dip by roughly 275 billion baht in value next year, or 1.5% of GDP as a result of the 19% US tariff, said the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

Thailand's foreign tourist arrivals from Jan 1 to Aug 3 fell 6.6% year-on-year to 19.57 million, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported. China was the largest source market with 2.73 million visitors.

Thailand's inflation rate was negative for a fourth month, falling 0.7% in July, driven by lower energy and farm goods prices, but the Ministry of Commerce said the economy was not suffering from deflation.

♦The consumer confidence index fell to a 31-month low in July at 51.7 due to concerns over geopolitical issues, the Thai-Cambodian border conflict and a stagnant economy.

COMING UP: On Monday, the UK releases a retail sales report and Russia announces trade data. Tuesday brings an Australian rate decision and US inflation update. On Wednesday, Germany releases inflation data, the US reports monthly oil market conditions and Russia announces quarterly GDP. On Thursday, the UK releases GDP and trade updates, China announces new loan approvals and the US reports producer prices. On Friday, the US announces core retail sales.

Locally, the Bank of Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) holds an interest rate meeting on Wednesday.

STOCKS TO WATCH: Krungsri Securities sees continued strength in Thai equities, highlighting the upward trend in the top 15 large-cap stocks: DELTA, PTT, ADVANC, GULF, PTTEP, AOT, CPALL, SCB, TRUE, KBANK, BDMS, KTB, BBL, CPN and SCC. Ten of these stocks are trading above their 5-, 10-, 20- and 75-day moving averages. Exceptions are GULF, BDMS and CPN, while TRUE and CPALL are moving sideways and remain below short-term averages. The brokerage's top picks for August include BDMS, CPALL, GULF, IVL, PTT, PTTGC and WHA.

KGI Securities (Thailand) highlights three fundamentally strong stocks for short-term trading. GULF, at a target price of 54 baht, is poised to break resistance levels, supported by dividend income from ADVANC. BDMS (32 baht) is expected to see second-quarter earnings rising sharply, boosted by recovering medical tourism while the valuation remains undemanding. TIDLOR (20.30 baht) is benefitting from easing rate expectations, improved asset quality and an attractive dividend yield.

TECHNICAL VIEW: Krungsri Securities sees support at 1,251 points and resistance at 1,280. InnovestX Securities sees support at 1,245 and resistance at 1,295.