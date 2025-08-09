Revenue up for recently relisted THAI

Listen to this article

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) reported a 1.9% increase in total revenue to 44.8 billion baht in the second quarter of this year, compared with 44.0 billion baht in the same period last year.

The revenue growth was driven by expanded flight frequencies on key routes such as Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Denpasar. Passenger numbers rose 4.2% year-on-year to 3.97 million during the second quarter this year, with the average cabin factor increasing to 77.0% from 73.2%.

Operating expenses declined 9% to 34.6 billion baht, attributed to lower jet fuel prices and improved operational efficiencies, according to the airline statement.

Operating profit before finance costs increased 71.8% to 10.18 billion baht from 5,925 million baht in the second quarter of 2024.

For the first half of 2025, THAI's revenue rose 7.2% to 96.4 billion baht compared to the same period last year. THAI operated a total of 78 aircraft. Average aircraft utilisation was 13.6 hours per day.

On Monday, THAI officially relisted on the Stock Exchange of Thailand following its business rehabilitation. Shares rose 27.6% in the first four trading days, valuing the company at 379 billion baht and making it the 11th-largest listed firm in the kingdom.