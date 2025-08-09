Insurers to aid border victims

Tungnang Boonterm, 39, is helped after she was injured by an artillery shell that destroyed a 7-Eleven store and gas station on July 24 in Si Sa Ket province, resulting in multiple fatalities. A ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand was eventually brokered.

The Thai General Insurance Association (TGIA) is working with non-life insurance companies to determine appropriate measures to assist policyholders affected by the ongoing unrest along the Thailand-Cambodia border.

Plans are being formulated to offer financial assistance, even in cases where damages may fall under policy exclusions, according to TGIA president Somporn Suebthawilkul.

In response to the recent conflict at the border, which has harmed lives and damaged properties in nearby communities, the TGIA is engaging with non-life insurers to identify support measures to alleviate losses and hardships resulting from the unrest, said Mr Somporn.

"The association and its member companies are committed to supporting affected policyholders. The discussions have focused on providing relief for losses related to lives, property and businesses, particularly for those living in directly impacted border areas," he said.

The insurance sector is committed to handling this situation fairly and transparently, focusing on the interests of policyholders, said Mr Somporn.

"Many insurers are working on emergency assistance measures, including the provision of humanitarian aid, even though some of the damages may technically fall under policy exclusions," he said.

The TGIA urged residents in high-risk or border areas to review their insurance policies to understand the scope of coverage and any applicable exclusions.

Affected individuals are encouraged to contact their respective insurance providers or the TGIA directly for more information and guidance. Inquiries can be made via phone at 02-108-8399.

The association reaffirmed its commitment to work closely with both the public and private sectors, standing alongside Thais in crises.

The TGIA said it is dedicated to preserving the integrity, transparency and fairness of the Thai insurance system, in line with international insurance principles and its mission to strengthen national stability.