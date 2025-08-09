Peeling back the curtain on NT's great migration

The state agency moved subscribers to the 700MHz network, but is still scrambling for new revenue streams

Listen to this article

Col Sanpachai says the customer migration was a smooth operation.

National Telecom (NT) has migrated most of its 2 million subscribers on the 2100-megahertz, 2300MHz and 850MHz spectrum bands to its 700MHz band, following the expiry of its ability to use the three bands on Aug 4.

NT president Col Sanpachai Huvanandana described the customer migration as "smooth".

The state agency operated on the three bands with private telecom operators under partnership deals.

What is NT's 700MHz network capacity?

NT began service on its 700MHz network last year after it clinched a spectrum licence for the band in an auction in 2020.

Col Sanpachai said the 700MHz network has the capacity to serve more than 4 million subscribers nationwide.

However, NT is targeting select groups of customers, instead of fiercely competing with major players to woo customers.

Are all of NT's users now on the 700MHz band?

He said earlier there were more than 1,000 subscribers who used fixed mobile broadband service on the 2300MHz and 2100MHz spectrums. This group roams using NT's partner telecom networks.

Col Sanpachai said if NT has to migrate this group to the 700MHz band, it will have to change the related equipment for them so they can access its 700MHz service. This process is technically complicated and will increase NT's costs, he said.

In addition, previously there were more than 1,000 SIM cards using its 850MHz band to operate machine-to-machine systems such as ATM kiosks. The state agency already migrated them from the 850MHz network to its partners' networks to prevent service disruption.

Col Sanpachai said after its contracts with banks for this ATM connectivity expire, NT will bid for the projects again using its own spectrum band.

NT began migrating customers from the 850MHz, 2100 MHz and 2300MHz bands to 700MHz in early 2024.

The company was formed through a merger of state telecom agencies TOT and CAT Telecom in 2021, and prior to the merger TOT partnered with Advanced Info Service (AIS) to provide mobile phone services on TOT's 2100MHz band.

TOT also partnered with Total Access Communication (dtac) on TOT's 2300MHz band.

CAT Telecom partnered with True Move H Universal Communication on CAT's 850MHz band.

True and dtac merged to become True in early 2023.

In 2023, NT transferred the right to use half of 20MHz on the 700MHz band to Advanced Wireless Network Co Ltd (AWN), an AIS subsidiary.

NT and AIS also signed agreements for telecom equipment rental on NT's 700MHz spectrum and for nationwide roaming, aiming to enhance and expand the 4G/5G capabilities of both companies.

What happens to the three expired bands?

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) already auctioned off the three bands as well as other bands in June this year, with AIS and True the only bidders.

AIS grabbed the rights to the 2100MHz band, while True bagged the 2300MHz and 1500MHz bands. There were no bids for the 850MHz band.

The NBTC awarded both winners the spectrum licences on Aug 4 after they paid the first instalment of the licence on July 29.

Can NT survive with only the 700MHz band in hand?

A cabinet resolution in 2021 directed the Digital Economy and Society Ministry and the NBTC to discuss the allocation of an additional spectrum band to NT to provide a mobile phone service to the public and state agencies.

The cabinet issued the resolution when TOT and CAT merged to become NT.

NT is conducting a feasibility study on what spectrum bands it wants to use for such missions, said Col Sanpachai.

Previously he told the Bangkok Post NT prefers the middle bands because they could efficiently enhance its service offering capability. The middle bands are those between 1000MHz and 6000MHz.

Demand for smart solutions has increased from state agencies as they progress with their digital transformation process, said Col Sanpachai.

If the NBTC allocates some bands to NT to provide smart solutions to state agencies, he said NT can create services that are cost-effective.

In addition, Col Sanpachai said four companies have proposed business partnerships with NT as the state agency searches for new revenue streams. The proposed partners comprise AIS, True, and foreign IT equipment vendors.

He said NT is open to strategic partnerships with both domestic and international companies, aiming to jointly revive its mobile phone service and broadband businesses.

The state agency expects the partnership model to reinforce areas where it has limitations, such as the coverage of some services, said Col Sanpachai.

Earlier NT reported its mobile service booked a loss of 4 billion baht in 2023, while its fixed broadband internet service is expected to report revenue of 2.4 billion baht for 2024, with a loss of 900 million baht.

The company has an aggressive growth target for its cloud service of 10 billion baht by 2027, up from 4 billion per year at present.

NT wants to cash in on rising demand for cloud services, which are expected to reach 500,000 virtual machines in three years.

The company operates cloud services through its own brand NT Cloud and operates Government Data Center and Cloud Service, offering state units cloud services.