Thai organisations on the right digital track

Thai organisations are increasingly integrating digital into their core operations, according to the Deloitte Thailand Digital Transformation Survey 2025.

Although technology continues to evolve rapidly, adaptability remains a critical factor for organisational survival and competitiveness. In addition, the adoption of Generative AI (GenAI) is becoming more widespread.

In 2025, the status of Thai organisations in their digital transformation journey remains consistent with the findings from last year's survey. The largest proportion of organisations (44%) are in the "Doing Digital" stage, followed by 28% in "Becoming Digital" and 15% in "Being Digital".

Meanwhile, the "Exploring Digital" and "Digital Laggard" groups remain in the minority, accounting for 10% and 3%, respectively. These findings indicate a more balanced and cautious approach to digital strategy.

Thai organisations no longer see digital transformation as a technology experiment, but are now integrating digital into their core business structures with a focus on delivering tangible outcomes.

The top three successful results from digital transformation initiatives among Thai organisations are: increased employee productivity (67%), improved customer experience (61%) and reduced cost (58%). These reflect a strong focus on investments that yield rapid results. Notably, organisations with higher digital readiness are significantly more likely to introduce new products and services.

Challenges to achieving digital transformation continue to fall in three main areas: a lack of internal and external expertise (35%), insufficient budget and resources (34%), and legacy on-premises information systems that do not easily mesh with new technology (31%). These concerns overtook last year's top concern -- the lack of digital culture readiness.

INVESTMENT PRIORITIES

Thai organisations continue to prioritise foundational technologies such as traditional web technology (44%), cloud (65%) and mobile applications (57%). Data analytics stands out as the most adopted advanced technology (70%).

Large enterprises are more likely to diversify their investments into emerging technologies such as AI, augmented/virtual reality, robotics, the Internet of Things and blockchain.

However, the most noteworthy technology this year is GenAI, which is gaining significant traction across organisations of all sizes. The survey found organisations in the Being Digital group are twice as likely to adopt data analytics and five times more likely to utilise AI compared with Digital Laggards.

While Thai organisations are increasingly aware of GenAI, leaders still assess their own GenAI expertise as lower than the global average. Only 5% consider themselves to have "high to very high" levels of expertise, compared with the global average of 44%.

Industries leading in GenAI adoption include information technology, media and telecom, and financial services.

PERSPECTIVES ON GEN-AI

Senior executives hold differing views on GenAI and the attention it receives at the organisational level. Nearly 60% of board members and chief executives believe their organisations are not paying sufficient attention to GenAI, while more than 80% of chief information officers and chief technology officers believe they are giving it the appropriate level of focus.

This gap in perception may affect the pace of adaptation and an organisation's ability to move forward.

The functions with the highest adoption of GenAI include IT and cybersecurity, as well as marketing, sales and customer service. The top five GenAI use cases are: search and knowledge management (68%), content summarisation, meetings and news (54%), content generation of text, images, video and audio (50%), language translation (48%), and serving as virtual assistants or conversational chatbots (45%).

The top three barriers to GenAI adoption are the lack of technical talent and skills (63%), lack of an adoption strategy (32%), and difficulty choosing the right technologies (24%). These findings highlight the importance of developing a comprehensive strategy and planning for workforce development as critical priorities for organisations.

"Many organisations have begun adopting technologies. However, transforming an organisation through digital transformation or even the adoption of GenAI should not be viewed solely through a technological lens," said Sanjay Sachdev, director for technology & transformation at Deloitte Thailand.

"Business leaders must define clear objectives that align with the organisation's strategic direction from the outset. Only with this clarity can investments lead to tangible business outcomes."

Narain Chutijirawong, executive director for growth at Deloitte Thailand, said the survey insights from executives indicated to achieve meaningful progress, organisations should view digital transformation as a journey rather than a one-time project.

"Digital transformation can only be achieved when all stakeholders in the business ecosystem -- both internal and external -- understand the business and move forward in the same direction," he said.

The survey gathered input from 334 respondents in Thailand, collecting data from September 2024 to January 2025 through quantitative questionnaires, supplemented by additional in-depth interviews with senior executives conducted separately from the survey responses.