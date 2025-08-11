Panel greenlights national IP development plan

Listen to this article

The National Intellectual Property Policy Committee (NIPPC) has approved the 2026-27 Intellectual Property Development Plan.

Chantawit Tantasith, deputy commerce minister, said the committee approved the plan during a meeting on Aug 6, with the blueprint focused on four main areas: legal enhancement, combatting infringements of intellectual property rights (IPR), improving public services, and fostering public engagement and awareness.

These initiatives are meant to effectively address IPR violations, he said.

The NIPPC also established short-term, medium-term and long-term strategies to enhance the nation's intellectual property (IP) policies.

The committee directed the Department of Intellectual Property to be the lead agency responsible for overseeing and coordinating the implementation of these initiatives.

Mr Chantawit said the committee expected these actions would encourage US authorities to remove Thailand from its Special 301 Watch List.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, who chairs the committee, instructed relevant agencies to intensify efforts within the framework of the Global Innovation Index to enhance Thailand's innovation capability.

The action plan covers six areas: leveraging research and investment in innovation; adding innovation value through creativity and IP; fostering innovation via financial and capital market mechanisms; encouraging the expansion and utilisation of innovation outcomes; cultivating innovation-driven enterprises and nurturing high-potential talent; and efficiently managing innovation-related data.

Mr Pichai said IP plays a crucial role in national economic and international relations development.

With the global community prioritising IPR protection and enforcement, having an IP ecosystem that fosters creativity and commercial utilisation will attract foreign trade and investment and enhance the competitiveness of Thai entrepreneurs in the global arena, he said.