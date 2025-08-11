The value of a financial plan

New survey highlights a dire future for many Thais, especially the younger generations

In recent months, Thais have faced a series of unsettling events. While the country awaits the impact of US tariffs, rising tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border add to the growing sense of unease.

Amid heightened uncertainty, the Thai economy is expected to remain sluggish until the end of next year. This prolonged downturn will inevitably affect household finances and savings.

Data indicates the majority of Thais lack savings and are unable to retire and maintain their quality of life. Nearly 30% of the Thai workforce has zero retirement savings.

Tuition fees at universities are rising at a rate that outpaces the cost of living, while up to 20% of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are forced to shut down within the first five years.

Hence, common suggestions such as save more, cut expenses or seek extra income may be insufficient. Instead, a comprehensive financial plan is necessary to safeguard people's financial future.

COMMON MISTAKES

A survey by Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group (KKP) identified seven common financial mistakes many Thais make.

1. Not having a financial plan or realising its importance: Some 66% of Thais say they think about financial planning -- not a small number -- but only 16% actually follow through and develop a plan. Among Baby Boomers, either retired or near retirement, only 20% have crafted a financial plan.

Furthermore, only 30% of Thais have enough money saved for retirement.

2. Planning for retirement too late: Starting early provides a significant advantage, as it allows more time to earn and save. If you start retirement planning too close to retirement age, you'll need to save a much larger sum within a shorter period, all while having a reduced ability to take financial risks.

For example, if you save 5,000 baht per month and earn a 7% annual return on your assets, over 30 years this would grow to 5.89 million baht. Yet with only 10 years, it would amount to just 870,000 baht.

3. Not accounting for income uncertainty: In times of economic instability, many still expect their income to stay the same or increase. However, unforeseen events could cause income to drop, so it's important to factor in uncertainty.

4. Insufficient financial security: Insurance is often overlooked. Health problems can drain savings or derail financial plans, forcing people to use up their savings or investments. Insurance helps mitigate risks that are unlikely, but can be very costly if they occur.

Fewer than 40% of Thais have life insurance.

5. Ignoring inflation: This inflation refers to not only the quarterly figure announced by the Bank of Thailand, but also the inflation that reflects each individual's lifestyle.

How does inflation affect our savings? Suppose you plan to spend 30,000 baht per month for 25 years after retiring at age 60. You would need savings of 9 million baht without inflation. With 3% annual inflation included, you'd need 18.8 million baht.

6. Not investing anything: Many think avoiding investment means avoiding risk, but that's not true. Over time, the cost of living rises and reduces your purchasing power. You need to manage your money to outpace inflation.

7. Not diversifying risk: Some people concentrate their investments too heavily in one place or take excessive risks. This can undermine long-term plans when the market doesn't go as expected.

CONCERNS FOR GEN Z

According to Nasha Ananchotikul, head of deposit product development at KKP, the survey found Gen Z, aged 13 to 28, had the highest proportion of individuals with no intention to engage in financial planning, compared with older generations.

In fact, 53.5% of Gen Z respondents said they have no intention to plan their finances -- significantly higher than the overall average of 18.5%, and much higher than Baby Boomers (17.5%), Gen X (15.9%) and Gen Y (21.1%).

This reluctance among Gen Z is partly driven by beliefs such as "retirement is far away" or "bad things won't happen to me", which reflect some of the seven common planning mistakes, said Ms Nasha.

She said failing to consider income instability is another key reason why the younger generation shows little interest in financial planning.

This failure may partly stem from the perception that unemployment is not a major problem in Thailand, as the country has maintained a relatively strong employment rate for a long time, said Ms Nasha.

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) reported Thailand's unemployment rate in the first quarter of 2025 was only 0.88%, about 360,000 people, down from 1.01% year-on-year.

However, the number of quasi-unemployed surged by 14.6%, reaching more than 4.3 million.

Many of these job losses stemmed from the economic downturn, which severely affected SMEs.

Last year roughly 24,000 SMEs shuttered, according to government data.

The quasi-unemployed are defined as people working fewer than 20 hours per week in the agricultural sector, or fewer than 24 hours per week in the non-agricultural sector.

The NESDC also warned of rising unemployment among new graduates, with 89% of surveyed employers indicating reluctance to hire fresh graduates due to their lack of experience, skills and workplace readiness.

According to Ms Nasha, given the increasing uncertainty surrounding individual and household income, personal financial planning -- whether for retirement or long-term goals -- has become more important than ever.

"Starting to save early allows you to harness the power of compound interest. Those who save early build more wealth," she said.

"The weaker the economy, the more essential it becomes to manage income wisely and plan ahead."