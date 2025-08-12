Thailand seeks concert hub status

Listen to this article

Rajamangala Stadium was fully packed during two sold-out Got7 concerts in May.

Even though the government recently faced a backlash over a potential €50 million (1.88 billion baht) investment to bring Tomorrowland, the global electronic dance music event, to Thailand for five years, the private sector and venue owners still support the plan to establish the country as an entertainment hub because of its fiscal impact.

According to the Tourism and Sports Ministry, Thailand is in the process of developing itself as an entertainment hub, lining up new concerts.

If a contract is signed, Tomorrowland would debut in 2026, and stadium revamps are planned to attract high-spending tourists, lifting local income.

On July 29, the cabinet approved a feasibility study on hosting Tomorrowland in Thailand, as proposed by the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the Tourism Authority of Thailand. This move stirred public debate last week, with some expressing concern over the large budget.

According to the cabinet statement, over five years the festival is expected to generate 12 billion baht in revenue, attracting more than 922,500 visitors, with Pattaya set as the destination.

Thailand's inferior infrastructure is often listed as a persistent obstacle for events, but a more complete mass transit system in Bangkok is slated for the coming years, helping to ease traffic flow.

The Orange Line is scheduled to start operations in 2027, serving visitors headed to Rajamangala Stadium.

This year the Pink Line monorail was extended to Impact Muang Thong Thani, offering two stops at Thailand's largest indoor meeting space.

Despite being the most popular venue for large events, Rajamangala Stadium, the largest outdoor stadium in Thailand, has consistently faced criticism from concertgoers due to outdated facilities and inconvenience.

Gongsak Yodmanee, governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), said while the agency prioritises football and sporting events at the stadium, it also uses the venue for concerts and shows to generate additional revenue.

The 50,000-seat stadium hosts roughly 10 concerts per year, generating millions of baht for the Ramkhamhaeng area, including local shops, restaurants and hotels, from at least 10,000 visitors per concert.

He said the venue was contacted by a promoter to host a Taylor Swift concert a few years ago, but due to scheduling conflicts between the singer and the venue, Singapore was ultimately chosen.

This year the SAT received an additional budget of around 100 million baht from the economic stimulus programme to renovate Rajamangala Stadium, including toilets and lighting systems, in preparation for the SEA Games in December.

For its long-term plan, the agency is continuing with a massive overhaul to modernise and improve functionality, seeking opportunities from private investors.

BOON FOR HOTELS

Piti Kuakiatngam, general manager of Alexander Hotel Bangkok, said attracting new events and festivals would lift tourism, as eventgoers not only pay for tickets but also buy other products and services during their trips.

Located near Rajamangala Stadium, the 307-room Alexander Hotel typically reaches full occupancy during concert nights, welcoming both local and foreign guests.

The average room rate during events is around 2,000 baht, which is not too expensive compared with neighbouring properties, said Mr Piti.

He said fewer guests seek hotel rooms for football matches compared with concerts, especially those featuring Korean artists, which tend to attract young guests looking for accommodation.

The hotel also markets itself for events at the Mall Bangkapi, another popular indoor venue in Ramkhamhaeng, offering free transport from the hotel and attracting group meetings to the property.

The hotel has nearly reached full occupancy for the NCT Dream concert on Aug 16-17, and recorded strong forward bookings for the Blackpink World Tour in October, said Mr Piti.

The Orange Line, with stations in front of both the hotel and the stadium, is expected to increase traffic and enhance the entertainment economy in the district, he said.

Paul Kanjanapas, chief executive of Bangkok Land, said concertgoers typically spend more than average tourists, viewing overnight hotel stays as part of their tourism experience.

Bangkok Land, the developer of Muang Thong Thani, also plans to build a new stadium with more than 45,000 seats on the site currently occupied by Thunder Dome and a football field.

Development of the stadium along with other facilities such as the Pink Line monorail and new hotels will help Muang Thong Thani become the entertainment and meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions hub in Nonthaburi, said Mr Paul.