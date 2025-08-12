NBTC okays Thai satellite broadband service by NT

Col Sanpachai says LEO's broadband service will be a significant driver of NT's revenue in the future.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has given the nod to National Telecom (NT) providing the country's first local satellite broadband internet service using a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite.

The state telecom started the local service this month under its partnership with Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO satellite operator, according to NT president Col Sanpachai Huvanandana.

NT targets US$10 million in revenue from the service by 2030, excluding NT's infrastructure rental fee of 200 million baht per year that Eutelsat OneWeb pays to NT.

The approval follows an NBTC resolution in March of this year to allow NT to provide the broadband service via Eutelsat OneWeb LEO satellites for a regional market, excluding Thailand.

NT has provided the LEO broadband service through its gateway in Ubon Ratchathani province. Its Satellite Network Portal gateway there is expected to support more than 50,000 users in Southeast Asia in the first year of operation.

Eutelsat OneWeb and NT have collectively invested more than $25 million in the local infrastructure to make Eutelsat OneWeb services possible in Thailand and the region.

Eutelsat OneWeb is part of the Eutelsat Group, a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The group operates 35 geostationary satellites and 634 LEO satellites.

NT is targeting regional enterprises that want a satellite broadband network to provide services in remote areas.

"Satellite services, including LEO broadband service, will be a significant driver of NT's revenue in the future," said Col Sanpachai.

End-user spending on LEO satellite communication services is expected to reach $14.8 billion globally by 2026, up 24.5% from 2025, according to tech research firm Gartner.

"LEO satellites have primarily delivered broadband connectivity to remote locations where traditional networks don't reach," said Khurram Shahzad, senior director analyst at Gartner.

New consumer and business use cases are emerging, driving communications service providers to expand the market, which is enabling LEO satellites to become a mainstream enterprise broadband technology, he said.

The market is entering a rapid expansion phase, with more than 20 active LEO satellite service providers and in excess of 40,000 satellites expected in the next few years, said Mr Shahzad.

As use cases continue to grow, companies and consumers can expect consistent internet access and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors everywhere, without being limited by location, he said.

"Even airplanes, ships and sea platforms will benefit from new means of network resiliency and a ubiquitous internet," said Mr Shahzad.

The largest growth in LEO satellite communications services in 2026 will come from businesses and consumers in remote areas with no other connectivity options, with spending expected to increase by 40.2% and 36.4%, respectively, according to Gartner, followed by LEO services for IoT connectivity (32%), maritime and aviation (13.8%), and network resilience improvement (7.7%).

Emerging use cases for LEO satellite communications services can be categorised into four distinct areas, including fixed and mobile broadband service.

Examples of use cases for fixed and mobile broadband services include LEO-connected drones being used in Australia to deliver 4G/5G mobile connectivity during natural disasters, while some US airlines are starting to offer free high-speed WiFi to passengers using LEO satellite communications services.

Despite these expanding use cases, the industry remains nascent with various limitations, including regulatory barriers in some countries and capacity constraints in certain areas, said Mr Shahzad.

He said LEO services can also encounter roaming restrictions, lack interoperability, and are not certified for all mission-critical maritime needs. It is important for communications service providers to assess strategies on a use-case basis, said Mr Shahzad.