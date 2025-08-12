Ministry prepares stimulus measures to counter tariff

Listen to this article

Consumers are purchasing goods at a hypermarket. The government is considering measures to stimulate domestic spending and investment to support the economy.

The Finance Ministry is preparing to roll out stimulus measures to offset the negative impacts of US tariffs, while also revving up its regulatory guillotine to enhance the country's competitiveness.

STIMULUS MEASURES

According to Pornchai Thiraveja, director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office, the ministry plans to implement stimulus measures to compensate for possible negative effects from a slowdown in exports.

"If net export revenues decline and affect economic growth, the government is ready to consider measures to stimulate domestic spending and investment to support the economy," he said.

"These measures may include accelerating disbursement of public investment budgets for various infrastructure projects to stimulate economic activity and create domestic jobs, introducing tax policies to encourage consumption [such as tax deduction programmes for domestic tourism or shopping] to offset the slowdown in foreign demand, and supporting the tourism and service sectors, which are key engines of the Thai economy."

The government plans to implement these stimulus measures with caution, taking into account fiscal discipline and long-term economic stability, said Mr Pornchai.

TAX EFFORTS

The administration is preparing domestic tax measures to help reduce costs and increase liquidity for businesses. Examples include speeding up value-added tax refunds for exporters, extending deadlines for tax or social security payments for businesses affected in the initial phase, and offering tax incentives for affected companies if they invest in projects to improve production efficiency or adapt their products.

These measures aim to help Thai businesses stay afloat and prepare for competition when the situation stabilises, he said.

The government's Competitiveness Enhancement Fund with a budget of 10 billion baht can also help Thai businesses adapt to changing trade conditions, said Mr Pornchai.

This fund supports various projects in partnership with the private sector, targeting vulnerable industries or those needing urgent adaptation.

Examples include financial grant or co-investment programmes for factories wanting to upgrade machinery and adopt new production technologies, or training and business consulting programmes for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to improve product standards and find new markets.

In the agricultural sector, the government may use part of the budget to help small farmers adapt, such as projects to switch to alternative crops or improve production efficiency. This programme could benefit farmers affected by increased US imports, such as corn and soybean growers.

If Thailand must open its market further to these imports under agreements and domestic crop prices are affected, the government may consider temporary income compensation or providing production inputs at lower costs to farmers during an initial adjustment period, said Mr Pornchai.

REGULATORY REFORM

Regarding the revision of relevant regulations and laws to comply with US trade agreements, he said the government recognises Thailand may need to urgently amend many legal details.

The first step is to draft statements and agreements with the US to submit to parliament for approval.

In the short term, the laws requiring amendment include the Customs Act and the Customs Tariff Act, restructuring import tariffs on US goods as Thailand committed to reduce tariffs for certain products immediately, with others cut gradually over 3-5 years. Some sensitive products will continue to be taxed.

This rejig covers laws or regulations related to import quotas and sanitary standards, said Mr Pornchai.

For example, Thailand previously set import quotas and tariffs on feed corn and soybeans to protect domestic farmers. With the new agreement, Thailand may need to amend ministerial regulations governing import quota allocations to make them more flexible, possibly linking them to quality requirements (such as requiring imported corn to be produced without crop residue burning), as negotiated by Thailand.

In addition, he said some sanitary and food safety regulations that act as non-tariff barriers will be reviewed and revised to better align with international standards, without compromising Thai consumer safety.

For pork imports from the US, Thailand agreed to open the market only slightly (not exceeding 1% of domestic demand), and confirmed that pork containing ractopamine remains prohibited under Thai law.

However, the inspection system for these imports will be strengthened to be more rigorous and transparent, said Mr Pornchai.

To prevent circumvention of rules of origin regulations or transshipment, a major reason for the US tariff measures, he said Thailand has taken steps to strictly enforce the law.

The Customs Department and the Commerce Ministry will cooperate with US authorities to monitor the supply chains of goods exported from Thailand, said Mr Pornchai.

If a genuine case of origin evasion is found, the goods will be subject to a tariff as high as 40%, as determined by the US, a principle with which Thailand agrees. In the short term, Thailand will focus on revising regulations to facilitate compliance with the agreement, he said.

Once these immediate issues have been tackled, the government plans to proceed with structural regulatory reforms to sustainably enhance the nation's competitiveness.

In the medium term, key measures include review of outdated laws and reducing bureaucratic procedures that hinder business operations, said Mr Pornchai.

The government wants to make Thailand's business environment more favourable to investors and entrepreneurs by eliminating unnecessary licences, updating labour and investment laws to be more flexible and modern, and expanding the use of digital systems in public services, he said.

These efforts align with Thailand's goal of attracting new investments and supporting domestic business growth, similar to the recent amendments to the Investment Promotion Act and laws related to the Eastern Economic Corridor that have accelerated project approvals and offered more attractive incentives to investors.

In the future, Mr Pornchai said Thailand will consider revising the Trade Competition Act and other anti-monopoly laws to create a fairer market and encourage new players, especially SMEs and startups, to enter more easily.

Moreover, improvements to intellectual property laws and legislation related to the digital economy (such as the Personal Data Protection Act and e-commerce laws) are necessary to build an ecosystem that fosters innovation and online trade, thereby enhancing the nation's competitiveness in the new economy, he said.