CP Axtra sees profit rise 5.8% in first half

Mr Tanin says the company expects sustained growth in the second half of the year.

CP Axtra Plc, the operator of leading wholesale and retail brands Makro and Lotus's, reported total revenue of 259 billion baht in the first half of the year and a net profit of 4.93 billion baht, representing growth of 5.8% year-on-year.

The company's online sales grew by 34% year-on-year, while fresh food sales delivered a 10% year-on-year increase, reflecting the success of its strategic focus on enhancing product offerings and diversifying all distribution channels to meet evolving consumer behaviour.

Tanin Buranamanit, group chief executive of CP Axtra, said the company continued to grow in the first half of 2025 despite ongoing economic challenges.

Improved cost management and the synergistic value of post-amalgamation also contributed to the company's strengthened performance, he said.

Mr Tanin said the company remains focused on driving sustained growth in the second half of 2025 via three key strategies.

CP Axtra plans to drive growth across all distribution channels, including out-of-store sales, with delivery services to customers (omni-channel) alongside ongoing store expansion and renovations.

The company also enhances product development with a focus on strengthening the private label and value-for-money items under its "Exclusive brand", available only at Makro and Lotus's, while expanding ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings.

Moreover, it is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to improve operational efficiency from advanced data analytics, hyper-personalisation marketing, and inventory management, allowing for the development of online sales that more precisely address consumer needs.

Mr Tanin said this will strengthen competitiveness, drive sales, and support gross profit growth, in line with second-half performance targets.

In addition, the board of directors approved an interim dividend of 0.18 baht per share. The record date for eligible shareholders is Aug 21, with payment scheduled for Sept 5.