Bangkok's Song Wat Road targeted as new tourist hotspot

A woman takes a selfie with street art on Song Wat Road. Apichart Jinakul

The Commerce Ministry plans to promote Song Wat Road as a new Bangkok landmark.

Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat said the ministry had discussions with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and local entrepreneurs about measures to promote Song Wat Road as a new destination under the "Old Soul, New Style" concept.

He said this old town is increasingly popular among both Thai and foreign visitors, attracted to its Sino-Portuguese architecture, restaurants, trendy cafés and art galleries.

The area also has local grocery shops selling ingredients, seasoning, spices and local food.

"The Song Wat area is a perfect combination of old and new commerce, with each shop showcasing its own unique appeal to attract both tourists and customers," said Mr Jatuporn.

He said the Samphanthawong District Office plans to improve basic infrastructure on Song Wat Road, such as toilets, safety measures and traffic management, including parking to accommodate visitors.

A visitor's guide map will be developed to provide a clear overview of all shops in the area, enabling people to easily find preferred services, said Mr Jatuporn.

Each shop must clearly display the prices of goods and services at reasonable rates to foster consumer confidence, he said.

Mr Jatuporn invited visitors to an event dubbed "Awakening Song Wat 2025", which features 14 illuminated and digital art installations at 12 locations along Song Wat Road, taking place from Aug 8-17 between 5-11pm.

Kiattiwat Srichanwanpen, head of the Made in Song Wat group and founder of Play Art House, an art gallery on Song Wat, said there are 80 business operators in this area, with many of them emerging in the last four years.

Most of the visitors were initially Thai, but now half are foreign tourists from China, other Asia countries, and Europe, he said.

Community management focuses on engaging members in collectively making decisions for activities, said Mr Kiattiwat.

"We hope the government will support sustainable growth of the area. We will maintain fair pricing for food and goods, preventing price gouging even if popularity increases," he said.