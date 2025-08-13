Phuket seeks state support to improve infrastructure

Listen to this article

Passengers queue up at Phuket airport. With one runway, the airport can operate around 20 flights per hour, according to Mr Thaneth.

As tourism in Phuket continues to grow, the Phuket Tourist Association is urging the government to improve the island's infrastructure to enhance the quality of life for residents, accommodate rising tourist numbers and ease congestion.

In the first six months of this year, the number of tourists passing through Phuket airport immigration surpassed figures from both 2019, before the pandemic, and 2024 over the same period, said Thaneth Tantipiriyakij, president of the association.

Russian visitors top the tourist arrivals list, followed by Chinese and Indian travellers.

Data from the Tourism and Sports Ministry showed a 34% decline in Chinese visitors nationwide, which the association said also occurred in Phuket.

However, Indian tourist arrivals have grown, partly offsetting the decline. The association also noted shifts in tourist behaviour.

Chinese holidaymakers are now extending their stays. Average stays have increased from 2.5 nights to nearly seven, with spending also up four times, according to Alipay data shared by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

During this low season, Phuket attracts tourists from Australia, the Middle East and nearby Asian countries. European visitors are also rising despite their peak season typically starting in November.

The association expects this year's tourist arrivals to surpass those of both 2019 and 2024.

However, the island's infrastructure is facing significant strain as tourism numbers remain high. This rapid growth has created new challenges.

Mr Thaneth said while some areas like beach areas might not seem overcrowded, visitors may feel congestion due to existing infrastructure issues.

Thep Krasattri Road (Highway 402) is the only major connection between Phuket and the mainland.

Phuket airport has just one runway with a capacity of around 20 flights per hour, he said.

The airport manages more than 250 flights per day during the rainy season and over 300 flights per day during the high season.

Mr Thaneth said the island's waste incinerator can process around 700 tonnes per day, while daily waste generation averages 1,200 tonnes.

The surplus is sent to landfills. Although a new incinerator is under construction, it will only address current waste levels, leaving no room for future growth.

Water demand surges in the summer and the island lacks a fully integrated wastewater treatment system. The association is calling for urgent government support to tackle these issues.

"If we could only choose one urgent improvement, it would be the roads," he said.

"Tourism must consider the quality of life for local residents. Traffic congestion adds daily burdens to their lives and it affects travellers' experience. We want the government to address this."