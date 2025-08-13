MFC touts emerging Asian equities as US is overvalued

MFC Asset Management says Thai and other emerging Asian equities are becoming more attractive than US stocks, which are trading at elevated valuations, as the company is overweighting bonds relative to equities in the second half of 2025 amid global interest rate cuts.

Capital inflows into emerging markets, including Thailand, have accelerated since US tariffs were announced for many Southeast Asian nations on Aug 1, pushing the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index up by 50-60 points, said Chaovakorn Chotibunt, executive vice-president and head of investment strategy at MFC.

Tariffs are still as high as 50% for China and India, and further talks are expected.

MFC forecasts the SET index to trade at a support range of 1,200 points, with 1,300 for resistance this year.

Among global equities, the asset manager recommends a focus on Chinese tech and artificial intelligence stocks, which remain laggards compared with their US peers despite China's large population base of 1.4 billion.

Indian equities are also appealing due to high growth from a low base, a young labour force, and the potential for lower US tariffs, as current valuations remain reasonable after a recent correction, according to MFC.

Vietnam, by contrast, has overheated from heavy retail margin trading, with foreign investors selling. Investors may wait until the Vietnamese stock index falls below 1,500 points before accumulating stocks there for long-term investment, said Mr Chaovakorn.

Gold remains a preferred choice for portfolio diversification amid policy uncertainty under US President Donald Trump. Prices range from US$3,200–3,380 an ounce and could rise further depending on global economic conditions, noted MFC.

The asset manager expects the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Thailand to each cut rates twice more this year, starting in September, following similar moves in Europe and other economies, a backdrop that supports bond investments.

Trump's policy priorities include deregulation, such as lowering capital ratios for banks, enabling financial institutions expanded lending, as well as legal recognition of cryptocurrency trading, fuelling Bitcoin's rally to a record of $123,000 last month.

Conversely, US healthcare stocks have been pressured by tax hikes on drug prices and cuts to medical subsidies.

MFC is launching the MFC Global Strategic Allocation Fund Hedged (MGALL-H), a feeder fund investing in Nasdaq-listed SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (ALLW UQ). The master fund was established in March 2025 and allocates across bonds, equities and alternative assets, with a current bias towards fixed income.