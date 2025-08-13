UAC Global targets green fuel in bid to raise revenue

UAC Global bought an RDF factory in Vientiane a few years ago.

SET-listed UAC Global, a chemical goods trader and energy supplier, aims to increase its revenue by developing more refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plants to grow its green business overseas.

The company recently announced the opening of a new RDF production facility in Indonesia, developed and operated by RDF producer PT Cahaya Yasa Cipta, in which UAC Energy, a subsidiary of UAC Global, made a 60% investment.

"This project will strengthen our international business and reinforce sustainable energy investment in Southeast Asia," said president and chief executive Chatchapol Prasopchok.

The RDF plant, located in Sukabumi in West Java, uses community waste to make the fuel. The facility, named RDF3, is designed to have production capacity of 150 tonnes a day, he said.

The plant can dispose of at least 300 tonnes of waste a day. Its RDF can replace coal, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 30,000 tonnes a year, said Mr Chatchapol.

"This project is another initiative to expand the clean energy business in the region, further supporting the circular economy," he said.

Its RDF is sold to PT Semen Jawa, a cement maker under Siam Cement Group (SCG), Thailand's largest cement maker and industrial conglomerate, which is promoting use of cleaner fuel to replace coal in the cement production process.

RDF is non-recyclable waste that can replace fossil fuels with higher carbon dioxide emissions.

RDF also promotes waste-to-energy power plants and reduces methane, a type of greenhouse gas, emitted from landfills where organic waste is buried and decomposes.

UAC Global earlier invested in an RDF factory developed by Vientiane Waste Management Co in Vientiane. The facility, which started commercial operations in 2023, supplies RDF to SCG Khammouane, which runs a cement plant under SCG.

The company expects its revenue to grow by 15% this year, up from 2.3 billion baht in 2024, attributed mainly to its trading business.