Fiscal outlays fall short

Workers take a break at a construction site. Mrs Patricia says ministries need to focus on disbursing their economic stimulus budgets. Bangkok Post file photo

By the end of fiscal 2025, disbursement of the government's investment budget may reach only 75%, falling short of its 80% target, says the chief of the Comptroller-General's Department.

Patricia Mongkhonvanit, director-general of the department, said the failure to reach the 80% disbursement target can be attributed to contractors being unprepared to commence work and appeals filed by losing bidders in government procurement processes.

These factors cause delays in signing procurement contracts and beginning construction work.

However, she said the appeals review process is now faster, taking no more than 60 days.

According to Mrs Patricia, the department is monitoring and expediting budget disbursement on a weekly basis, tracking disbursements by individual ministries.

"What is concerning is some ministries are still unable to meet their disbursement targets, especially for investment budgets," she said.

"Moreover, they have additional responsibilities to carry out investment projects under the government's economic stimulus programmes, requiring them to accelerate their work."

The government allocated 157 billion baht for the stimulus programme in fiscal 2025, with two phases already approved. The first phase totalled 115 billion baht, while the second phase was approved a week ago, adding another 18 billion baht.

To accelerate disbursement of the stimulus budget, a new subcommittee was established, chaired by the finance permanent secretary and meeting every two weeks.

As for disbursement of the regular investment budget (excluding the stimulus package), as of early August 78.5% of the total investment budget has been obligated (contracts signed with contractors), while 57% was disbursed.

Regarding the first phase of the economic stimulus budget, totalling 115 billion baht, 22.7 billion baht was disbursed.

Mrs Patricia said for the economic stimulus budget, some agencies with approved projects remain hesitant to begin procurement processes, preferring to wait until the funds are physically transferred to their accounts.

However, she said they can start the bidding process immediately, as the budget was already approved by parliament.

Some agencies are focused on implementing projects under the regular investment budget first, and have not prioritised accelerating disbursement of the stimulus budget, said Mrs Patricia.

As for fiscal 2026, she expressed concern about the backlog of projects carried over from fiscal 2025, which includes additional economic stimulus funding, while disbursement of the regular investment budget continues to fall short of the target.

The total expenditure budget for fiscal 2025 was set at 3.752 trillion baht, equivalent to 19.4% of GDP. Of this amount, 71.4% is allocated for regular expenditure, 24.8% for investment expenditure (which amounts to 932 billion baht) and the remainder for debt repayment.