BJC Champions Inclusive, Climate-Smart Growth at GCNT Expo 

At the GCNT Expo 2025: Forward SDGs Faster Together, Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (BJC) and its flagship retail arm BigC underscored their role as a driving force in Thailand’s sustainable development agenda. Held from 29–31 July 2025 at True Digital Park, Bangkok, the expo, organized by the Global Compact Network Thailand (GCNT), the country’s largest private-sector sustainability platform, brought together corporate leaders, policymakers, and changemakers. BJC not only presented its sustainability initiatives through a flagship exhibition booth but also sent senior executives to the stage to articulate a holistic vision that fuses inclusion, innovation, and environmental stewardship.

In the CEO Session titled The Private Sector Role in Inclusive Transformation, Mrs Thapanee Techajareonvikul, Chief Executive Officer and President of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited, delivered a keynote that reframed business responsibility. “We must shift our perspective from ‘giving’ to ‘designing’,” she said, asserting that inclusive systems are the foundation of genuine, lasting growth.

Mrs Thapanee emphasised that creating opportunities across the entire value chain—spanning farmers, seniors, people with disabilities, youth, and employees—is not about charity but structural integration. “Inclusion is not just a concept,” she added, “it must be ingrained in the organizational architecture to generate shared and sustainable value for both business and society.”

Her remarks highlighted BJC’s long-standing commitment to embedding diversity, equity, and participation into the core of its strategy, ensuring stakeholders at all levels are part of the transformation journey.

In the panel AI Paradox: High Energy vs Climate Solutions, Mrs Nongnuch Payonitikan, First Executive Vice President - Packaging Business, the largest glass packaging producer in Southeast Asia, framed artificial intelligence not merely as a tool but as a foundational infrastructure for sustainable operations.

She showcased how BJC is operationalizing this through the Glass Cycle initiative, which integrates smart furnaces, the C3Leng platform, and lightweight packaging design to reduce energy consumption, cut greenhouse gas emissions, and optimize glass waste management.

“AI is no longer optional; it is the new backbone of sustainable business,” Mrs Nongnuch said. The initiative demonstrates concrete, tech-enabled impact: intelligent process control minimizes thermal waste, C3Leng facilitates closed-loop material tracking, and lightweighting reduces lifecycle emissions—all of which contribute to a measurable reduction in environmental footprint.

In the KOL Dialogue titled “Glass Talks: Turning Waste into Opportunity, and Innovation into Impact”, Ms Vijitar Supakong, Vice President - Sustainability and Risk Management at BJC, elaborated on the systemic ambition behind Glass Cycle and C3Leng. Acknowledging that glass manufacturing is energy-intensive, she explained how strategic use of recycled glass cullet significantly lowers both energy demand and carbon dioxide emissions when managed properly.

“This is not merely a waste management program,” Ms Vijitar stated. “It is about building a circular ecosystem that connects businesses, communities, and consumers into a shared structural shift.” Her framing positioned BJC’s work as transformative moving from linear consumption to regenerative cycles, where waste becomes feedstock and stakeholder engagement drives longevity.

BJC’s exhibition space at the Expo functioned as a living showcase of its multi-dimensional sustainability leadership. Designed to reflect its ESG pillars—Environment, Social, and Governance—the booth highlighted flagship projects like Glass Cycle and C3Leng, featured the deployment of intelligent melting technology, and displayed awards and recognition from both domestic and international bodies.

Visitors could trace how innovation—from packaging design to operational intelligence—feeds into broader climate objectives.

In parallel, BJC used the platform to communicate its DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) policies, demonstrating how the company fosters a culture respectful of differences in gender, religion, ethnicity, and age, ensuring equitable access to growth and voice within the organization.

One of the most inspiring moments of the Expo came from the realm of social sustainability, when environmental influencer Kong Chanut Wudhiwigaigarn, known as KongGreenGreen, made his presence on the stage highlight the importance of sustainability.

Mr Chanut said that “Sustainability is not just about what we consume or how we manage waste. It’s about how we live with one another. Wisdom doesn’t expire, and idealism doesn’t belong to youth alone. The bridge between generations is where powerful change begins.”

“BJC BigC is another exemplary example of the company that moves forward sustainability in a concrete manner and the company continues to extend sustainability beyond environmental impact, fostering empathy, respect, and connection between generations,” Mr Chanut explained.

“If we want to create a society that’s truly sustainable, we must make space for both the experience of the elders and the energy of the young. That’s how we build communities that care not just today, but for generations to come.”