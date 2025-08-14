Agency highlights promising innovations

Listen to this article

Humanoid robot technology is one of the top innovations to watch this year, according to NSTDA. (Photo credit: 123rf.com)

Turquoise hydrogen, eco-friendly rice, and humanoids are among the leading innovations to watch out for this year, according to the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA).

"We have identified three major categories to watch out for -- energy and environmental technologies; robotics, artificial intelligence [AI] and encryption; and health technologies and disease prevention. These are areas that will significantly impact the country's economy and society," said NSTDA president Sukit Limpijumnong at the Thailand Tech Show 2025, which is being held from Aug 9-17 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

One of the most interesting innovations is turquoise hydrogen. The promising production method used to produce turquoise hydrogen is well-suited to Thailand, which relies heavily on natural gas for electricity generation.

Turquoise hydrogen is a type of hydrogen fuel produced by a process in which methane is broken down into hydrogen and solid carbon without producing carbon dioxide. Its commercial development is advancing rapidly.

Another leading innovation is "green steel". The global steel industry directly emits around 7% of total carbon dioxide, making it the most carbon-intensive among heavy industries.

The concept of green steel refers to steel produced using processes and technologies that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

This involves shifting from the traditional furnace method to the direct reduced iron–electric arc furnace process.

This results in fossil-free steel and reduces the carbon dioxide emissions per tonne of steel from 2,300 kilogrammes to just 200–600 kg.

The third innovation is low fumarate, high ethanol eco-friendly rice that significantly reduces methane emissions from rice paddies.

These rice varieties produce high ethanol and low fumarate in their roots. Since fumarate feeds methane-producing bacteria, lower fumarate levels inhibit bacterial growth and reduce methane emissions compared to conventional rice.

China has developed such varieties from the "Heijing" strain, achieving a reduction of up to 70% in methane emissions and yields of 1.4 tonnes a rai.

These varieties also feature low production costs and are scaleable for farmers, aligning with both policy and market needs -- especially in premium markets that value environmental data.

According to the NSTDA, it is ready to work with partner agencies to develop these eco-friendly rice varieties.

Humanoid robots, which are designed to resemble the human form, are an innovation that captured the human imagination for decades. They are considered to be a form of advanced technology due to their versatility.

They can walk on two legs, grasp objects with precision, and even learn and mimic behaviours via virtual training environments. Varieties that have a friendly appearance can also enhance user interaction.

Humanoid robots are currently being developed for various applications. One example is Tesla's Optimus, which is being used in manufacturing industries, while Atlas, developed by Boston Dynamics, is being used to operate in hazardous and disaster-prone environments.

Meanwhile, agentic AI refers to AI systems capable of self-learning, planning, goal-oriented execution, and autonomous decision-making.

These systems are able to adapt and improve performance to solve real-time problems. The development trend is moving towards complex AI ecosystems with multiple agents working collaboratively.

The NSTDA has developed agentic AI to assist people with disabilities by generating automatic subtitles to help hearing-impaired people access information via text instead of sound.

In addition, post-quantum cryptography is a global priority. It involves creating encryption keys that are harder to break, often using larger key sizes or digital signatures.

Other leading technology is smart implants or devices embedded in the human body that go beyond basic functions. They can monitor vital signs, process data, and transmit real-time health information.

These devices typically include micro-sensors, microelectronics, wireless communication systems, and AI algorithms to support personalised healthcare.