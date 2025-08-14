CPN revenue up 3% in Q2

CPN will unveil a new look for Central Chaengwattana later this year.

SET-listed retail and property developer Central Pattana (CPN) has reported strong growth for the second quarter, with total earnings of 11.7 billion baht, a gain of 3% year-on-year, and net profit excluding property development of 3.9 billion, up 10%.

Naparat Sriwanvit, CPN's chief finance, accounting and risk management officer, said although the earthquake in March partially affected private consumption in the second quarter, the company observed signs of recovery in May and June.

She said the company's performance, particularly in the core shopping centre business, recorded a sharp increase in both revenue and profit margins in line with tenants' sales growth, especially from new domestic and international brands.

This growth was supported by effective cost control in areas such as energy and marketing expenses.

Fiscal measures and tourism promotion policies, such as the "Half-Half Thailand Travel" campaign, together with the rebound in both domestic and international tourist arrivals, are expected to have a positive impact on foot traffic in malls and on spending power nationwide in the second half of 2025, said Ms Naparat.

"With new shopping centre and residential projects set to launch in the second half of the year, along with various government measures, we are confident that our performance in the latter half of 2025 will exceed that of the first half," she said.

The company plans to open its massive Central Park project, described as a new global landmark, on Sept 4. The project, which includes a shopping centre and an office building, is located on the corner of Silom and Rama IV roads, opposite Lumpini Park.

The project is expected to attract significant traffic and revenue as it is packed with leading partner stores, including world-class brands, in addition to an office building that offers a new lifestyle and work experience to meet every aspect of urban lifestyles, said Ms Naparat.

CPN is slated to open its 44th shopping centre -- Central Krabi, a mixed-use development project in the popular tourist destination -- on Oct 24.

In the third and fourth quarters, the company plans to unveil a new look for both Central Pinklao and Central Chaengwattana, following announcements concerning their transformations.

For the second quarter, CPN paid a record-high dividend of 2.10 baht a share, while also announcing a share repurchase programme of up to 5 billion baht scheduled from Aug 18, 2025 to Feb 17, 2026.