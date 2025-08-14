True Powers Thailand’s Future with Data for Good 

At GCNT Expo 2025, hosted by the Global Compact Network Thailand, True Corporation Group CEO Sigve Brekke delivered a keynote address outlining a bold vision for sustainable development under the theme “Data for Good: Greener Planet, Inclusive Society and Stronger Governance.” In a world expected to generate 181 zettabytes of data by the end of 2025—the equivalent of streaming HD video for 36 million years—the challenge, Brekke emphasised, is not just managing data, but transforming it into meaningful impact.

Greener Planet: AI-Driven Energy Efficiency for Climate Action

Following its merger, True accelerated efforts to reduce its environmental footprint. Within a year, the company achieved a 9% reduction in energy consumption and a 19% decrease in energy costs across its nationwide network. This success was driven by clean energy adoption, infrastructure upgrades, and AI-powered energy optimization at over 10,000 base stations.

In 2024 alone, solar-powered base stations helped avoid 14,051 tonnes of CO₂ emissions—the equivalent of planting 1.4 million trees. Furthermore, in partnership with Charoen Pokphand Group, True developed the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Data Platform, enabling supply chain partners to monitor and reduce their carbon output collaboratively—creating a shared pathway to Net Zero.

Inclusive Society: Reviving Thailand’s Sluggish Tourism Through Mobility Data

With Thailand’s tourism recovery lagging behind its neighbours—just 47% of pre-pandemic levels compared to Japan’s 112% and Vietnam’s 68%—True, in collaboration with public, academic, and private sectors, brainstormed to break through the tourism gridlock, analysed anonymised mobility data patterns, and identified 21 potential cluster routes linking unique local destinations into cohesive travel circuits.

For instance, the Chiang Mai–Lamphun–Lampang route revealed that while Chiang Mai attracts visitors, only 20% stay overnight in nearby Lamphun or Lampang. These insights offer policymakers valuable tools to promote more inclusive tourism, better redistribute visitor traffic from overtouristed major cities to under-visited secondary cities, and support local economies.

“Mobility data helps us understand travel behavior on a deeper level,” said Brekke. “It’s not just about numbers. It’s about identifying opportunities to create more inclusive, resilient tourism models that benefit everyone”

Stronger Governance: Building Trust Through Responsible AI

In the age of AI, True is also leading in technology with good governance. The company has implemented more than 60+ AI use cases, developed under its Responsible AI Guidelines and grounded in four key principles: