Thai banks start cutting interest rates

Moves come a day after Bank of Thailand reduced policy rate to 1.50%

Thailand’s top banks have started cutting lending rates, following the central bank’s move on Wednesday to reduce the benchmark policy rate to a two-year low of 1.50% to support a weakening economy hit by US tariffs.

Bangkok Bank, the country’s largest lender by assets, led the move with a 25-basis-point cut to lending rates, matching the central bank’s reduction. State-controlled Krungthai Bank and the Government Savings Bank also announced similar reductions.

The reductions “aim to help all customer groups quickly adapt to significant challenges arising from shifts in global production structures and supply chains, as well as intensifying competition in the near future”, said Payong Srivanich, president of Krungthai Bank, who also heads the Thai Bankers Association.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to cut the benchmark rate to 1.50%, bringing the total reductions to 100 basis points since October.

Thursday’s moves mark the first time in the current easing cycle that Thai lenders have fully passed on a central bank rate cut, after previously passing through an average of just 43% of the past three reductions, according to BoT estimates.

The Bank of Thailand has signalled its monetary policy will remain accommodative as it sees a slowdown in economic growth lasting into early 2026 due to the impact of a 19% US tariff on Thai goods, subdued domestic consumption and a decline in tourist arrivals.

Incoming governor Vitai Ratanakorn, who will succeed Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput on Oct 1, lauded Bangkok Bank’s move to lower lending costs.

In a Facebook post, Mr Vitai said cheaper funds will help “take care” of the business sector and the people. The former president of the Government Savings Bank is scheduled to chair his first rate meeting on Oct 8.

The Pheu Thai-led government has long been urging banks to cut borrowing costs to help small businesses and households struggling to repay debt that soared during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said the latest rate cut would help improve liquidity and support the Thai baht. Lower rates will also discourage banks from parking money with the central bank, he told reporters.

But the lending rate cuts could further squeeze profit margins at major Thai banks, as net interest margins — already under pressure from weak loan growth — face additional strain, according to Sarah Jane Mahmud, a senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. Bangkok Bank could be the most impacted, she said.