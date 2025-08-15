Fiscal 2026 state spending to post little growth

The budget for fiscal 2026 is likely to mark the first year in which government spending will see little to no growth, according to finance permanent secretary Lavaron Sangsnit.

Speaking after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on data integration cooperation between the Finance Ministry and the Public Health Ministry, Mr Lavaron said the preparation of the fiscal 2026 budget is based on the principle that if government revenues fall short, no additional public debt will be incurred.

As a result, the fiscal 2026 budget is effectively the first year in which the government budget will have little to no growth, he said.

The draft Expenditure Budget Act for fiscal 2026, currently being deliberated by the House of Representatives, sets total spending at 3.78 trillion baht, an increase of only 0.7% from the previous year. However, relative to the size of GDP, this amounts to 18.9%, down from 19.5% in fiscal 2025.

For investment expenditure, the fiscal 2026 budget allocates 864 billion baht, down 7.3% year-on-year.

Concerning the MoU on data integration, it calls for the Finance Ministry to work with various agencies to establish a central database or "data lake" to support more effective tax collection, according to Mr Lavaron.

For example, if a business is found to have paid unusually low import duties, this will show up as higher profits, enabling the Revenue Department to collect more taxes from that business.

The data lake already contains information on 60.8 million people and 600,000 businesses, making it the largest database in the country after the Provincial Administration Department's registry. The compilation includes data such as bank deposits, credit bureau records, insurance, postal information, and citizens' health records.

The ministry also plans to integrate data on household electricity and water usage, social security, farmers, and vulnerable groups, enabling the database to be more comprehensive.

He said the database can support the implementation of the negative income tax, which the ministry plans to roll out in 2027.