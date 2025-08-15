Mercedes-Benz tweaks pricing strategy to spur premium car sales

Mr Schwenk discusses design and technology aspects of Mercedes-Benz cars. The firm has adopted a pricing method aimed at boosting car sales in Thailand.

German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz (Thailand) is adopting a new pricing method by offering discounts on premium cars to lift domestic sales in the stagnant market.

Price adjustments are needed during the second half of the year as the company continues to deal with challenges caused by internal factors, notably the economic slowdown and weak consumer purchasing power, as well as external factors such as the impact of geopolitical conflicts, said Martin Schwenk, president and chief executive of Mercedes-Benz (Thailand).

"We expect the pricing approach to boost sales and strengthen our competitiveness," he said.

Mr Schwenk said the discounts, ranging from 100,000 baht to nearly 3 million baht, should make it easier for prospective buyers to decide on a premium car purchase at a time when they are facing difficulties in obtaining loans from banks and car financing companies.

Bankers are reluctant to grant loans for fear of non-performing loans amid the high level of household debt in the country.

The company is also helping customers by trying to persuade bankers to relax lending criteria.

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to launch the CLA 250+ at the 2025 Motor Expo in December this year.

This new model will be built on the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture platform, which emphasises flexibility and manufacturing efficiency to accommodate all types of drivetrains, including all-electric, plug-in hybrid and internal combustion engine.

Total domestic car sales in Thailand are expected to stay flat in 2025, attributed mainly to the economic slowdown and weak consumer purchasing power, said Kai-Uwe Trillenberg, vice-president for marketing and sales at Mercedes-Benz (Thailand).

The impact of US President Donald Trump's new tariff policy could also affect sales as it has caused a wide impact on the global economy, he said.

"Though Thailand successfully negotiated with the US to reduce the tariff rate to 19% from 36%, businesses remain concerned about its impact," said Mr Trillenberg.

"We have yet to clearly see the impact. We need to keep monitoring the situation."

Total car sales in Thailand stood at 572,000 units in 2024, a year-on-year decrease of 24%.