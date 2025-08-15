Thai banks swiftly follow policy rate reduction

Listen to this article

Thailand’s six major banks swiftly cut lending rates by 0.25 percentage points following the Bank of Thailand’s surprise policy rate reduction to 1.50%. The move aims to ease financial burdens, stimulate investment, and support vulnerable groups. State-owned banks also joined in, offering the lowest rates in the system.

The six domestic systemically important banks, comprising Bangkok Bank (BBL), Krungthai Bank (KTB), Kasikornbank, Siam Commercial Bank, Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri) and TMBThanachart Bank, announced reductions of their prime lending interest rates across the board by 0.25 percentage points following the central bank's policy rate cut on Wednesday.

Chaiyarit Anuchitworawong, senior executive vice-president of BBL, said the adjustment aligns with the regulator's rate cut, supporting economic growth by stimulating domestic investment and consumption.

He said lower interest rates would help ease the financial burden on all customer segments, especially those affected by the US tariff, both directly and indirectly.

BBL's new lending rates are 6.50% for the minimum loan rate (MLR), 6.75% for the minimum overdraft rate (MOR) and 6.65% for the minimum retail rate (MRR).

KTB president Payong Srivanich said the bank's decision is meant to help customers adapt to challenges stemming from global production restructuring, supply chain shifts and intensifying competition, while also addressing pressing domestic structural issues.

"In the face of a perfect storm of domestic structural issues and a rapidly changing global trade landscape, urgent reforms are needed to boost competitiveness, raise incomes and ensure efficient resource allocation. KTB is ready to support this transition," he said.

KTB, the country's second-largest bank, lowered its MLR to 6.50%, MOR to 6.62% and MRR to 7.045%.

Kenichi Yamato, president and chief executive of Krungsri, said the bank is cutting lending rates by 0.25 percentage points per year across all customer segments, in line with the central bank's monetary easing.

He said the move is intended to foster a financial environment that supports business adaptation, reduces funding costs and alleviates debt burdens. Krungsri's revised MLR, MOR and MRR are 6.75%, 6.725% and 6.87%, respectively.

The Bank of Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously on Wednesday to lower the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 1.50%, effective immediately.

MPC secretary Sakkapop Panyanukul said the committee wants monetary policy to be more accommodative to ensure financial conditions remain conducive to business adjustment, easing the burden on vulnerable groups such as small and medium-sized enterprises and low-income households.

In this current easing cycle, the central bank has lowered the policy rate four times by 100 bps starting in October last year, followed by cuts in February, April and August this year, each by 25 bps. The MPC left the rate unchanged at its June meeting.

Two state-owned banks, Government Housing (GH) Bank and Government Savings Bank (GSB), also announced reductions to their lending rates following the policy rate cut.

GSB promoted a reduction of 25 bps yesterday for all lending rates -- MRR, MLR and MOR -- reducing them to 6.295%, 6.325% and 6.095%, respectively, effective today.

"This means GSB's lending rates in all three categories remain the lowest in the system compared with large commercial banks," said Veerachai Amorntakolsuwech, first senior executive vice-president and acting president of GSB.

He said this rate cut is intended to ease financial burdens, increase liquidity and support the adjustment of both entrepreneurs and the general public. This move continues the bank's earlier relief measures, which had already included two rounds of loan rate cuts in 2025 to mitigate financial costs and stimulate broader economic recovery.

GH Bank also announced a reduction of 0.25 percentage points to its MRR, lowering it to 6.245%, effective today.

GH Bank president Kamonpop Veerapala said the bank's decision to reduce the MRR by 25 bps per year is aimed at alleviating the debt burden of retail customers, who are the bank's primary client base.

This reduction will lower monthly instalment payments, helping customers maintain sufficient funds for living expenses, he said.

As for other lending rates, the bank's MLR for prime corporate term loans remains at 6.10% per year, while the MOR for prime overdraft facilities stands at 6.00% per year -- both among the lowest in the market, said Mr Kamonpop.