CP AXTRA Leads Sustainable Retail Drive at GCNT Expo 2025

At GCNT Expo 2025, CP AXTRA showcases innovations in responsible consumption and production, supply chain reform, and waste reduction to advance Thailand’s sustainability goals.

At the GCNT Expo 2025 – Forward SDGs Faster Together, CP AXTRA Public Company Limited, the operator of Makro and Lotus’s, reaffirmed its position as a leader in sustainable wholesale and retail. The company underscored its commitment to improving quality of life for communities while advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a particular focus on Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

As a key player in Thailand’s retail sector, CP AXTRA treats sustainability not as a side initiative but as a core business strategy. This commitment took center stage at the Expo, where the company demonstrated how it integrates environmental care, social responsibility, and economic growth into its operations.

A cornerstone of CP AXTRA’s approach is its Platform of Opportunity – a business model connecting farmers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) directly with consumers. By eliminating unnecessary intermediaries, this platform helps increase incomes, expand market access, and promote sustainable production practices. Through product purchasing, capacity-building, and market development, CP AXTRA has created a mutually beneficial ecosystem that now generates over THB 28.7 billion annually for farmers and SMEs nationwide.

Beyond sales, CP AXTRA invests in training to improve production efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and ensure quality standards. These initiatives support local economies and encourage producers to adopt long-term sustainable practices.

Recognising the urgency of climate change, CP AXTRA works with partners to cut greenhouse gas emissions throughout its supply chain. Measures include sourcing products from suppliers near retail branches to reduce transport distances and carbon footprints, as well as promoting sustainable products – from eco-friendly packaging to goods made under environmentally responsible processes – as part of its broader strategy to achieve Net Zero emissions.

Waste reduction is another key focus. At Makro and Lotus’s branches, food waste is separated and repurposed as animal feed, fermented bio-extracts (EM), or used in agricultural innovations such as black soldier fly (BSF) protein farming. Training farmers to use BSF larvae as poultry feed helps cut costs while reducing organic waste, creating a closed-loop system that maximizes resources and minimizes waste.

Plastic waste is addressed through the “AXTRA Green Together ” project with PET bottle drop-off points that upcycle plastic into sportswear, diverting plastic from landfills and raising public awareness of resource circularity.

During the Expo, Mrs. Siriporn Dechsingha, Chief Corporate Sustainability and Communication Officer, outlined CP Axtra’s waste management across supply chain, emphasizing that sustainability starts upstream with responsible sourcing, local supplier support, and reduced logistics-related emissions.

In another session, Mr. Wasun Sinpitucksagull, Acting Group Chief People Officer, discussed sustainable human resource management in an ageing society, stressing workforce adaptability and inclusive policies. Meanwhile, Dr. Anan Watcharapongvinij, Senior Director of Construction and Design Planning, presented strategies for reducing carbon emissions across the supply chain, reinforcing CP Axtra’s Net Zero commitment.

CP Axtra’s participation in GCNT Expo 2025 was not just a showcase of achievements but a call to collective action under the theme Forward SDGs Faster Together. Leveraging its retail network, supplier partnerships, and innovative sustainability projects, CP Axtra proves that large-scale retail can be both profitable and planet friendly.

From empowering local producers to cutting supply chain emissions and rethinking waste, CP Axtra’s integrated approach sets a benchmark for responsible business in Thailand and the region – showing that sustainability is not a passing trend, but the foundation of a resilient business model that benefits people, the planet, and the economy for generations to come.