AirAsia X denies wrong airport landing in Seoul

An Airbus A330-300 of AirAsia X, which is the same type of the aircraft used on the Kuala Lumpur-Seoul route. (Photo: AirAsia X)

AirAsia has dismissed reports that its plane landed at the wrong airport serving Seoul, saying the pilot diverted to Gimpo Airport due to turbulence.

The budget carrier clarified that flight D7506 from Sepang to Incheon initially landed at Gimpo for refuelling because of adverse weather.

"Upon completing all safety procedures, the aircraft subsequently took off for Incheon International Airport, where guests eventually disembarked," AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismali said in the statement.

Flight D7506 is scheduled to leave Sepang at 11.50am in Malaysia and arrive at Incheon around 7.50pm in South Korea daily. On Wednesday, the plane landed at Gimpo at 7.50pm, departed at 10.17pm and arrived at Incheon at 10.43pm.

The misunderstanding took place when the captain announced that the plane had arrived at Incheon, but some passengers looked out and saw they were at Gimpo, according to the Korea Herald, which was later picked up by other media outlets.

"It seemed the cabin crew didn't know we landed at Gimpo until passengers told them,” The Korea Herald quoted a passenger named Lee Mi-hyun as saying. The passengers appeared confused and had no idea what went wrong. They were only apologised to when the plane was heading for Incheon.

The airline said a miscommunication occurred in the cabin crew announcement upon landing, and the pilot quickly clarified the need to divert the plane first. Both Incheon and Gimpo, about 40 kilometres apart, serve the South Korean capital.

