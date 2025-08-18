CP All Advances Human-Centred Sustainability at GCNT Expo

At GCNT Expo 2025, CP All unveiled its “3 Create” strategy and “24-Hour DNA of Goodness,” reinforcing its commitment to inclusive, sustainable growth aligned with the UN SDGs.

At GCNT Expo 2025, CP All Public Company Limited, operator of 7-Eleven and 7-Delivery under Charoen Pokphand Group and a dedicated member of Global Compact Network Thailand (GCNT), unveiled its bold sustainability strategy aimed at accelerating collective progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Held from 29–31 July 2025 at True Digital Park under the theme “Forward SDGs Faster Together,” the three-day expo brought together stakeholders from the public and private sectors, civil society, and the sustainability community to foster collaboration, share scalable solutions, and catalyse inclusive impact.

CP All’s participation focused on its “3 Create” strategy, including Create People, Create Careers, and Create Caring Communities. Through this framework, the company continues to invest in education, lifelong learning, and entrepreneurship by providing employment to over 200,000 people, particularly among the elderly, vulnerable groups, and local communities. Its complementary “3 Give” model, comprising Give Distribution Channels, Give Knowledge, and Give Connection & Networks, empowers SMEs across Thailand by equipping them with the tools and support needed to thrive.

At the heart of CP All’s mission is its “24-Hour DNA of Goodness”, a company-wide commitment to integrity and social responsibility embedded in every employee. This ethos aligns with the CP Group’s guiding principle of delivering “Three Benefits”: for the country, for the people, and for the organisation.

Among the highlights was an interactive showcase where students stepped into the roles of 7-Eleven store staff and delivery riders, giving them a glimpse into real-world responsibilities and inspiring them to see themselves as future changemakers. Nearby, the 7-Eleven SME Support Center offered customised business consultations for entrepreneurs, while the HR Corner provided career guidance, job application assistance, and internship registration opportunities with CP All.

As the world grapples with increasingly complex challenges, ranging from climate change and inequality to social division, the key question facing all sectors, especially business, remains: What kind of world are we leaving for the next generation?

One of the most thought-provoking sessions at the expo came from Manut Tang Wai, an intergenerational storytelling platform. Their talk, “Doing Business with a Conscience: Profitable, Sustainable, and Built to Last,” underscored the urgent need for sustainability to become a core business strategy, not just a peripheral initiative.

Key takeaways from the session included:

A deeper understanding of Thailand’s and the world’s most pressing sustainability issues

Practical, innovative solutions for accelerating SDG progress

An expanded network of changemakers across business, government, youth, and civil society

The session emphasised that sustainability must be human-centred, built on empathy, mutual respect, and cross-generational learning. Companies like CP All are leading by example, creating platforms where young people can learn from experienced mentors, and where established leaders can be re-inspired by the next generation’s energy and ideas.

The message was clear: business success and sustainability are not in conflict. In fact, the future belongs to those organisations that embed environmental awareness, social inclusion, and conscious innovation into the core of their operations