End of tariff uncertainty unlocks SET

July was an unusual month for Thai equities as the low point of the month for the SET index occurred on the first day and the high point on the last day, with a wide trading range between 1,086.56 and 1,251.16 points.

In first half of the month, market movement was sideways up as investors were fixated on tariff news. Some panic set in when Vietnam became the first country in the region to settle an agreement with the US for an import tariff rate of 20%, well below the 36% rate Thailand was facing.

When Indonesia was assigned a 19% tariff rate, worries about Thailand's competitiveness grew, but the government assured the public that negotiations were going well and Thailand's final rate would be competitive. Stock markets worldwide, especially the Nasdaq, rallied during the month, providing some positive sentiment to the SET as well.

Cheap valuations have been an attraction for the SET, which has been down as much as 20% from the start of the year at some points.

Meanwhile, expectations that a new Bank of Thailand governor could take a more dovish approach to interest rates helped push the SET beyond 1,200 points. Decent second-quarter earnings announced by banks were a positive factor in the second half of the month, as were rumours that Thailand would see a final US tariff rate of 19%.

The SET closed the month at 1,242.35 points, up 14% from the end of June, with average daily turnover increasing 7.3% to 42 billion baht.

The SET began August on an upbeat note as the 19% US tariff rate was confirmed, considered a win for Thailand. The index kept rising and peaked at 1,280 in early August. The SET continues to be a laggard globally with a year-to-date return of -11% and a forward price/earnings ratio of only 13 times, compared with an average of 19 times for developing markets.

The main risk in August is on the political side. If the Constitutional Court finds Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra guilty of an ethics violation on Aug 29, it could lead to government dissolution. This could delay the 2026 budget for up to six months. With tariffs already pressuring economic growth, a delay in the budget would inflict more economic wounds, especially in the fourth quarter.

AUGUST PICKS

As risk assets worldwide continue to do well, the SET should benefit from some positive sentiment globally. The SET recently rallied by more than 100 points due mainly to three stocks: DELTA, AOT and SCC.

We see August as positive with a cautious and selective investment theme. We continue to avoid export-related stocks, focused mainly on domestic plays and stocks with good second-quarter earnings and positive second-half outlooks. Our picks are AMATA, COM7, GULF and SCB.

MATA just announced a second-quarter net profit of 140 million baht, down 83% from the previous quarter and 39% year-on-year. The result missed our estimate due mainly to the higher than expected tax expenses. Without this item, core profit would be 342 million baht, down 59% on the quarter and 17% on the year. We are expecting better results in the second half as the company starts to transfer some of its backlog of industrial land sales. The company is sticking with its target for land sales of 3,000 rai, with Chinese businesses the main clients.

Net profit of COM7 for the second quarter is estimated at 915 million baht, which would be up 22% year-on-year, but down 7% from the previous quarter. We believe the momentum from smartphones and tablets will continue to lead sales growth at 12% year-on-year to reach 20.6 billion baht. The company also closed some loss-making branches to control costs. COM7 should also benefit from government policy supporting the use of solar cells for tax exemptions up to 200,000 baht.

We continue to like GULF as our top pick. The company recently announced an investment of US$128 million in the Pak Lay hydroelectric project in Laos, increasing its stake from 40% to 100%. Pak Lay is scheduled to start operating in 2032, and it has a 29-year contract with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand. We expect this to add 0.5 baht per share to GULF. This may not be much, but we believe the company will continue to add more new projects. GULF just announced a second-quarter net profit of 63.9 billion baht, including a one-time item related to the amalgamation with INTUCH. Excluding all extras, core profit will be 7.1 billion baht, up 9% quarter-on-quarter and 27% year-on-year.

SCB has become one of the good dividend banks. It just announced a second-quarter net profit of 12.8 billion baht, increasing 2% quarter-on-quarter and 28% on the year, much better than market estimates. First-half profit was also better than expectations, mainly from investment gains. This should help secure a dividend not lower than last year's payout (10.44 baht per share based on 2024 net profit). The expected dividend yield for SCB is as high as 8% for 2025.