Etix launches second data centre facility

Global data centre provider Etix Everywhere has launched ETIX BKK#2 data centre facility worth €220 million in Bangkok, increasing its total data centre capacity in Thailand to 28 megawatts.

ETIX BKK#1 data centre has a capacity of 5MW, of which 3MW is fully used, while ETIX BKK#2 data centre has a capacity of 23MW.

"The development of ETIX BKK#1 allowed us to multiply our capacity by six times in just three years. We now have 2MW available at ETIX BKK#1. The launch of ETIX BKK#2 with an additional 23MW is coming at the right time," said Pierre Patris, the company's chief executive for Asia.

The company said it delivered the core and shell of ETIX BKK#2, located adjacent to ETIX BKK#1.

With a building totalling 16,000 square metres, ETIX BKK#2's location allows customers to benefit from the same telecom ecosystem and grow as if it was the same building as the first data centre, said Mr Patris.

The company also released "Data Center Trends in Thailand 2025", a white paper developed by Etix Everywhere with analysts from Schneider Electric, CommScope, DC Byte and Cushman & Wakefield.

According to the paper, Thailand's data centre industry is entering a new era, with record-breaking capacity growth, rising hyperscaler investment and an accelerating shift towards artificial intelligence (AI)-driven infrastructure.

For years, Thailand remained on the periphery of the region's digital boom, promising but overshadowed by its neighbours, noted the paper.

In 2025, that changed with the convergence of liberalised investment laws, enhanced energy availability, strategic sub-sea cable projects and mounting demand from AI and hyperscale players that created a perfect storm of opportunity.

While Singapore faces land constraints, Malaysia wrestles with permit issues and Indonesia enters a cooling phase, Thailand is stepping into the spotlight, noted the paper.

Thailand has 53 data centres and surpassed Indonesia in operational capacity, with more than 150MW live and over 500MW under development.

Meanwhile, demand is shifting to graphics processing unit-intensive workloads, prompting rapid deployment of high-density racks and liquid cooling.

In addition, the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) is evolving into a strategic hub for AI training, caching and hyperscale campuses.

Investors benefit from streamlined Board of Investment incentives, foreign ownership flexibility and access to pre-approved energy and fibre infrastructure, noted the paper.

Thailand's ecosystem is only now starting to scale, while demand for highly specialised roles has surged almost overnight.

In non-metro zones such as the EEC, where many hyperscale campuses are being built, local educational infrastructure and technical labour supply are still underdeveloped, according to Etix Everywhere.