Asian markets dip as dollar rises on US data

Investors study stock prices on an electronic board displaying indices at a stock brokerage house in Bangkok. (Bangkok Post file photo)

RECAP: Asian stocks slipped on Friday after an unexpected jump in US producer prices tempered expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut, bolstering the dollar and weighing on regional currencies.

Thai shares fell on profit-taking ahead of Monday's release of second-quarter GDP, while investors are monitoring political news ahead of the Aug 29 court ruling on the prime minister's audio clip case.

The SET index moved in a range of 1,253.51 and 1,283.55 points this week, before closing on Friday at 1,259.42, unchanged from the previous week, with daily turnover averaging 55.91 billion baht.

Institutional investors were net buyers of 5.23 billion baht, followed by retail investors at 1.53 billion and brokerage firms at 445.39 million. Foreign investors were net sellers of 7.21 billion baht.

NEWSMAKERS: The US announced a 90-day extension of its tariff truce with China, locking in a 30% rate on Chinese imports, with Chinese duties on US imports at 10%. Talks will continue in hopes of reducing threatened rates of 145% and 125%, which would result in a virtual trade embargo between the countries.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said there is a possibility the US Federal Reserve could cut interest rates by as much as half a percentage point at its September meeting, citing weakening employment figures. He also suggested the benchmark rate ought to be at least 1.5 points lower than it is now.

Japan's economy expanded more than expected in the second quarter, rising 0.3% from the previous quarter, reflecting resilience in exports despite tariff headwinds out of the US. First-quarter growth was 0.1%.

US headline consumer inflation in July was 2.7%, below expectations, but core inflation reached a 6-month high of 3.1%, driven by housing, medical and travel costs. Producer prices bounced to their highest since 2022, rising 3.3% year-on-year, reflecting rising costs from tariffs.

Futures markets are now pricing in two Fed rate cuts by year-end, versus three before the producer price figures were released.

China has announced a plan to subsidise interest on qualifying personal consumer loans to a maximum of 3,000 yuan ($418) per person, for 12 months starting on Sept 1, to stimulate consumption potential.

China plans to have large state enterprises and private bad-debt managers purchase unsold housing from struggling developers, using 300 billion yuan in central bank funds. New loans in July fell by 49.9 billion yuan, the first decline in 20 years.

Nvidia and AMD have agreed to pay the US government 15% of their revenues from semiconductor sales to China in exchange for export licences, in an unprecedented quid pro quo arrangement brokered by Donald Trump.

China has instructed companies to avoid using Nvidia H20 chips, particularly for government or security-related work, due to concerns over the Nvidia and AMD agreement with the US government.

China's industrial production rose less than forecast at 5.7% year-on-year, the slowest since November. Retail sales grew 3.7% in July, down from 4.8% in June.

Investor confidence in Germany has slumped after the risk of a costly EU-US trade deal became a reality. The index by the ZEW institute sank to 34.7 from 52.7 the previous month.

The Reserve Bank of Australia cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to 3.6%, the lowest in more than two years, reinforcing the global and Asian down-cycle in rates for the rest of the year.

Oil prices steadied near a two-month low after the International Energy Agency said the market is on track for a record oversupply. It forecasts 2025 global oil supply growth of 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd), against demand growth of just 680,000 bpd.

Foxconn has forecast a significant rise in third-quarter revenue as the world's biggest iPhone maker said it made more money in the second quarter from its AI server business than from smart electronics.

Mitsubishi Corp will invest $600 million in a copper mining project in Arizona. The move comes as the US imposes steep import tariffs on semi-finished copper products.

The Bank of Thailand voted unanimously to cut its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point, its fourth cut in 10 months, to 1.5% as it looks to support a sluggish economy grappling with negative inflation and the impact of US tariffs.

Six major banks responded swiftly to the BoT policy rate cut by reducing their prime lending rates across the board by 0.25 percentage points.

The Ministry of Finance is aiming to expand its database to cover 60.8 million people and 600,000 businesses. The data will be integrated with the negative income tax system to allow for its rollout by 2027 under a new welfare system.

The Constitutional Court said it would rule on Aug 29 in the ethics complaint against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, arising from her handling of a telephone conversation about border tensions with former Cambodian premier Hun Sen.

Thailand welcomed 20.2 million foreign tourists for the year to Aug 10, a decline of 6.9% from the same period a year earlier, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports said. China and Malaysia accounted for 2.8 million and 2.7 million arrivals respectively.

Assets in Thai mutual funds have surpassed 6 trillion baht for the first time, driven by fixed-income fund inflows amid expectations of rate cuts, says the Association of Investment Management Companies.

PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) is pushing ahead with its plan to exit the petroleum business in Mexico, in line with a business restructuring to invest in other regions.

COMING UP: Trade figures are due on Monday for the euro zone and on Tuesday for Japan. Also on Tuesday, New Zealand announces a rate decision. On Wednesday, the UK and the euro zone report inflation and the Fed releases minutes of its last rate meeting.

On Thursday, the US announces manufacturing PMI and existing home sales. On Friday, Germany releases a GDP update, and Fed chair Jerome Powell speaks at the Jackson Hole economic symposium.

Locally, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) releases second-quarter GDP on Monday, and the Finance Ministry and SEC discuss the tourist crypto sandbox initiative.

STOCKS TO WATCH: InnovestX Securities advises investors to monitor domestic political developments and court rulings, which could increase volatility, as well as the Jackson Hole Symposium on Aug 21–23 for remarks by Fed chief Jerome Powell. Recommended stocks include GULF, CPALL and AP.

The brokerage notes that Malaysian palm oil stocks in July reached a 19-month high and may pressure prices. Lower palm oil prices are bad news for listed producers and exporters such as UVAN, UPOIC, VPO, CPI, LST, APO, PCE and (indirectly) TVO, but will benefit food and confectionery producers including TKN, SNNP and TFMAMA.

Finansia Syrus Securities notes that US producer prices in July were significantly higher than expected, prompting markets to refocus on the potential impact of US tariffs, which could push product costs higher. This drove a rebound in bond yields and the dollar, but the market still anticipates a Fed rate cut in September. Its stock picks are BDMS, CPALL, CPN, MTC and SCGP.

TECHNICAL VIEW: Finansia Syrus Securities sees support at 1,240 points and resistance at 1,300. InnovestX Securities sees support at 1,230 and resistance at 1,295.