Canon touts local factory

From left Mr Nakamura, Mr Yokota and Mr Pongsaporn highlight the advantages of the factory in Prachin Buri.

Canon has promoted its Prachin Buri factory as a global manufacturing base for multi-function devices, affirming it will not relocate from Thailand despite the US tariff of 19% for Thai goods.

The company also unveiled its new "imageFORCE Series" multi-function devices manufactured in Prachin Buri that feature artificial intelligence (AI) innovations designed to meet diverse business needs for security, reliability, connectivity and sustainability.

Hiroshi Yokota, president and chief executive of Canon Marketing (Thailand) Co Ltd, said the company is delivering comprehensive printing solutions for business needs in the AI era.

Canon developed the imageFORCE Series to provide intelligent printing support, incorporating sustainability principles in the product design such as materials, energy efficiency and long-term resource optimisation, he said.

Established is 2011, Canon's Thailand factory utilises advanced manufacturing expertise and has a highly skilled local workforce, focusing on precise, accurate and internationally standardised production processes, while delivering products that promote sustainability and minimise environmental impact, said Mr Yokota.

Makoto Nakamura, president and chief executive of Canon Prachinburi (Thailand), said the launch of the new line demonstrates Thailand's potential as a global technology manufacturing hub.

"Thailand is ready to lead in advanced manufacturing, offering exports that add value for customers with fast delivery, efficient service, and a strong commitment to sustainability," he said.

"Our factories feature state-of-the-art production lines and energy-efficient processes."

Mr Nakamura said the Thai factory contributes 90% of the company's multi-function devices in the global market, with the rest from plants in Japan and China.

The plant exports all of its output, though it also reimports some goods back to Thailand.

Some 32% of production is shipped to Europe, 24% to the US, 19% to Asia excluding Japan, 17% to Japan and 5% to Oceania.

During President Donald Trump's first term, the company relocated its plant from China to Thailand.

"Now we face a 19% tariff, but this is acceptable and we have no plan to relocate because of the overall cost efficiency and high quality of the local workforce," said Mr Nakamura.

The Prachin Buri factory uses modern automated production systems and incorporates more than 30% recycled materials.

The plant produces all 20 models of "imageRUNNER" and imageRUNNER Advance DX multi-function devices, with plans to manufacture an additional nine models in the new series this year, he said.

The new series includes the C5100, 6100 and the flagship C7165 models, while the compact C3150 model is set to launch in November 2025.

Pongsaporn Krobsanit, assistant director of B2B marketing and DX solution business at Canon Marketing (Thailand) Co Ltd, said Canon will emphasise its "Made In Thailand" marketing to attract local users, in line with the localisation trend.

"We hope government procurement will support locally made products, looking beyond price competition," said Mr Pongsaporn.

"The company is on a journey, transforming from a traditional copier vendor to a versatile solution provider."

Canon offers printing and document workflow solutions as well as IT solutions.

The company has been the local market leader for A3 and A4 paper black-and-white laser copiers for seven consecutive quarters, he said.

Mr Pongsaporn said Canon believes future print solutions will not only meet efficiency demands, but also seamlessly integrate security, cloud capabilities, and the flexibility required for hybrid work.

The local colour printer market continues to grow, with sales projected to reach 25,000 units this year, a 127% increase from 2019, he said.