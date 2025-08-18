Amata VN awaits approval for new industrial land

An industrial estate developed by Amata VN in Vietnam. (Photo: Amata VN)

SET-listed Amata VN, an industrial estate developer in Vietnam, expects the Vietnamese government to approve the development of 3,100 rai of new industrial land in October, paving the way for further growth of its business there.

The company previously announced plans to build a new industrial estate in Phu Tho province in northern Vietnam to serve high-tech investment, especially for semiconductors.

"Investors are interested in expanding their businesses into Vietnam or new investment ventures there because of high GDP growth in the nation of 8-9% a year on average," said chief executive Somhatai Panichewa.

Recent talks between Amata VN and Phu Tho authorities resulted in progress, with officials promising to speed up the process of developing a new industrial estate in Phu Tho, she said.

The government is expected to approve land development as early as October, or by the end of 2025, said Mrs Somhatai.

In May, Amata VN signed a memorandum of understanding with the Phu Tho Provincial People's Committee on the new industrial estate.

This industrial estate is based on a sustainability concept, aiming to make the venue environmentally friendly.

She said the company is committed to supporting Phu Tho in enhancing its investment competitiveness, attracting capable investors from Thailand and around the world.

Mrs Somhatai said Vietnam has the potential to draw foreign investors because it signed many free trade agreements with countries, including China, South Korea and nations in Southeast Asia.

Hanoi is also a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, a pact covering 12 countries including Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Amata VN plans to spend 4.5 billion baht developing the Phu Tho industrial estate, said chief financial officer Sukhum Pitayapiboonpong.

This industrial complex is scheduled to start commercial operations in 2027.

Amata VN has four industrial estate developments in Vietnam, comprising Amata City Bien Hoa Industrial Estate, Amata City Long Thanh Industrial Estate, Amata City Halong Industrial Estate and Quang Tri Industrial Estate.

The company set a target to earn 6 billion baht this year, with total industrial land sales of 500 rai.