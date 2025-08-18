LOT Polish Airlines keen on Thailand

LOT Polish Airlines operated chartered flights to Thailand in the past high season. (Photo: Molpasorn Shoowong)

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is hopeful LOT Polish Airlines can commence direct scheduled flights to Thailand for the first time in more than a decade, ferrying Eastern Europeans to its new hub in Southeast Asia.

Chiravadee Khunsub, deputy governor for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas at TAT, said the Eastern Europe market is regarded as a rising star with solid growth.

The TAT held discussions last week with Robert Ludera, director of the Network Bureau and a representative of LOT Polish Airlines, about opening direct flights from Warsaw to Bangkok, Phuket and Krabi, in addition to chartered flights.

Mrs Chiravadee said Poland is the biggest market among 12 countries in Eastern Europe, with arrivals surging by 30% to 134,424 as of Aug 10.

Thailand has welcomed 311,411 visitors from Eastern Europe, up 24% year-on-year, driven by Poland and 42,925 arrivals from the Czech Republic, as well as 32,567 from Romania.

In 2024, LOT Polish Airlines operated chartered flights from Warsaw to Bangkok, Krabi and Phuket for a short period during the high season.

The TAT forecasts total arrivals of 800,000 from these markets this year, growth of 17% as forward bookings from all European markets during the high season are up 6% year-on-year, she said.

Jana Haslarova, marketing officer at the TAT's Prague office, said Thailand is regarded as a popular, exotic and friendly destination among Czech and Polish tourists.

Ms Haslarova said Thailand can attract many segments, such as families, honeymooners, meetings and incentives groups, as well as younger travellers seeking local experiences such as rice paddies, temples and nightclubs.

Thailand's visa-free scheme helped lift the market, while retirement visas are now more popular for those wishing to spend a longer time in Thailand, she said.

Bogdan Gligor, marketing representative for Romania and the Balkans, said even if airfare is expensive for tourists in this region, they remain eager to visit Thailand because of its tourism products and hospitality.

"We have 50% repeat guests, setting Thailand as an unbeatable market," said Mr Gligor.

With no direct flights from the region, most tourists connect via routes from the Middle East or Turkey, he said.

The office is working with more airlines in the region to seek opportunities for new direct flights, said Mr Gligor, including Air Serbia, for which China is its only long-haul destination in Asia.

HiSky Airlines, based in Moldova and Romania, offers regular and chartered flights, with New York as its only long-haul destination.

He said repeat tourists want to visit other cities beyond Bangkok and Phuket, such as Chiang Mai, and use Thailand as a springboard to other Southeast Asian destinations.

Mr Gligor said allowing visa-free visits for 93 markets is a good initiative to lure repeat tourists from Eastern Europe, although China adopted a similar measure. However, China's growth among Eastern Europeans remains limited compared with Thailand.

Other regional competitors for Eastern European tourists include Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Maldives, said Ms Haslarova.