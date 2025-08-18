Central Retail profits decline as consumers tighten belts

The Tops Daily hybrid format recorded improved sales for the company.

Central Retail Corporation Plc (CRC) reported higher revenue in the first half of the year, but core net profit fell amid slowing purchasing power.

CRC recorded total revenue of 132 billion baht in the first half, up 1% year-on-year, while core net profit was 3.81 billion baht, down 8%.

In the second quarter, the company generated revenue of 62.6 billion baht, a 1% decrease, and posted a core net profit of 1.35 billion baht, a 16% drop.

Panet Mahankanurak, chief financial officer at CRC, said amid ongoing economic volatility and uncertainties both domestically and internationally, consumers are cautious about spending, resulting in a slowdown in purchasing power and affecting several industries.

In the second quarter, Central Chidlom reported steady growth.

The "Central Chidlom Luxe Night Out" celebrated its newly renovated fashion zone that features a diverse range of brands to suit several generations.

Meanwhile, Central Department Store and Robinson Department Store added more than 80 new fashion brands.

Mr Panet said the Central App also recorded strong growth, with net sales via department stores' online channels rising by more than 30% year-on-year.

Furthermore, Supersports launched the global tennis brand Head, preferred by current world No.1 Jannik Sinner.

CRC opened three new Tops branches and renovated two Tops Food Hall locations at Central Rama 9 and Central Pinklao.

The company also expanded the Tops Daily hybrid format in partnership with Tops Wine Cellar and The Baker at four branches, and launched Tops Daily x Looks at two branches, targeting young and mainstream customers.

Mr Panet said the hybrid Tops Daily model delivered average daily sales double those of the standard Tops Daily format.

Meanwhile, GO WHOLESALE launched a "HoReCa Go More" campaign offering savings on products and ingredients to reduce expenses for the segment.

Power Buy unveiled new store formats at Central Pinklao, Chiang Mai airport and Fashion Island under the concept "Technology for Life", delivering comprehensive technology solutions.

Robinson Lifestyle opened Save One Go Srisamarn, a new prototype integrating a lifestyle mall with a night market, offering customers in urban areas a "shop-eat-chill" destination.

Central Retail Vietnam continues to expand its GO! Malls, most recently opening the Hung Yen branch, which received a strong response from tenants and customers, reinforcing its position as "Vietnam's No.1 family mall".

Mr Panet said CRC plans to drive growth in the second half of the year under its "New Heights, Next Growth" strategy.

"In the second half, we will continue to operate with prudence and financial discipline, aiming to enhance operational efficiency across core business segments while prioritising investments in alignment with the economic landscape and market opportunities," he said.

"This approach will reinforce our financial position and drive stable, sustainable growth."