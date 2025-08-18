Thai inflation uptick forecast for Q4

Listen to this article

A pump attendant refuels a motorcycle. TPSO says the inflation deceleration in recent months is primarily attributed to supply-side factors, particularly decreased fuel prices. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The inflation rate is likely to return to positive territory in the fourth quarter of this year, according to the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO).

Regarding the potential for deflation, Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of TPSO, said headline inflation has been negative for four consecutive months, from April to July.

This decline was primarily attributed to supply-side factors, particularly decreased fuel prices, which hold a weight of 7.59% in the inflation basket and declined by 10.2% year-on-year in July, according to TPSO. This trend was driven by a prolonged fall in global crude oil prices.

In addition, prices for vegetables, which represent 2.21% of the basket, dipped by 7.07% year-on-year, while fresh fruit prices, accounting for 2.11%, fell by 12.1%. These declines were attributed to contrasting weather conditions.

Agricultural output improved this year due to favourable weather, unlike in 2024, when El Niño and La Niña weather patterns negatively affected production, noted the office.

Mr Poonpong said these three categories contributed to the inflation deceleration last month.

If prices in these groups stabilise, he said the inflation rate could return to positive.

Global crude oil prices are significantly lower than in 2024. In May, Dubai crude was priced at $64.21 per barrel, the lowest in more than four years.

Prices recently stabilised between $65 and $70 per barrel, and are predicted to remain at these levels or slightly higher for the next 6-12 months, which would lead to inflation, said Mr Poonpong.

The prices of many goods have risen compared with last year. Of the 464 items tracked in the consumer price index, 233 recorded price increases, including prepared foods, cooking ingredients, non-alcoholic beverages, and various services.

"In the coming months, the inflation rate is expected to remain slightly negative, then return to positive in the fourth quarter of this year," he said.

"Core inflation, which excludes fresh food and energy, has been increasing since the beginning of the year and is expected to remain positive for the year."

TPSO conducts a monthly public opinion survey on inflation expectations, questioning roughly 6,000 respondents from various occupations, including farmers, company employees, business owners, freelancers, government employees, students, and unemployed or retired individuals.

According to surveys conducted in 2024 and the first seven months of 2025, respondents expected an average increase in goods prices of 1-3%, aligning with the Bank of Thailand's target for medium-term price stability.

These results indicate people anticipate rising inflation ahead, even though headline inflation decelerated for four straight months from April to July, according to TPSO.

Roughly 70% of respondents anticipated inflation of 1-3%, with a small fraction predicting rates either less than 1% or greater than 5%.

Respondents identified rising food prices as the key driver of inflation, followed by energy costs, which includes fuel, cooking gas and electricity, along with other non-food and non-energy items.

TPSO said these expectations match the central bank's target inflation range of 1-3%.

The July survey found the median inflation projection was 1.98% over the next year, down slightly from 2.02% in June, reflecting public confidence in price stability as they perceive the negative inflation as temporary, with prices likely to rise gradually in the next period, according to TPSO.