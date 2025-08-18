Deflation risk remains muted

Economists and business leaders say the economy is merely slowing, though upcoming data needs to be monitored

Fashion shops display promotions to attract shoppers, while sluggish domestic consumption persists in Thailand. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thai inflation decelerated by 0.7% year-on-year in July, marking a 17-month low, driven by falling prices of agricultural products and energy.

The decline reignited concerns over deflation, as the average inflation rate for the first seven months of the year was only 0.21%.

Weak loan approval rates for both businesses and individuals, coupled with high household debt and global economic uncertainty, continue to dampen domestic consumption.

Yet despite projections for a sluggish economy in the remaining months of the year, economists and business leaders remain confident Thailand has positive factors that can help avert deflation risk.

GROWING RISKS

Poonyawat Sriesing, senior economist at Siam Commercial Bank Economic Intelligence Center (EIC), said as headline inflation remains subdued for four consecutive months, deflation risk is escalating but not at a worrisome level.

Headline inflation has been weighed down by lower prices for raw food and energy, as global oil prices edged down and government subsidies controlled prices, said Mr Poonyawat.

"Core inflation has been increasing as prices of some cooked food items and beverages have adjusted higher and private consumption has been steady. That's why we believe the country is unlikely to enter a deflationary period," he told the Bangkok Post.

Mr Poonyawat said he anticipates headline inflation will begin to pick up in the fourth quarter, hitting the bottom end of the central bank's inflation target of 1%.

Deflationary risks include a possible decrease in domestic consumption because of the fragile global economic outlook and the business sector facing ongoing credit tightening by banks, according to EIC.

According to the Bank of Thailand, the corporate loan approval ratio slumped by 14.6% in the second quarter of this year, while the rate for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) dropped by 41.6%.

Loan demand for SMEs plunged by 34.1% for the period despite rising 8.4% for corporates overall.

Nuttaporn Triratanasirikul, deputy managing director of Kasikorn Research Center, said it is "too soon" to say Thailand faces a risk of sliding into deflation.

She agreed with Mr Poonyawat that headline inflation should pick up in the final quarter of the year as a supply squeeze pushes oil price to rise.

"Sectors with price declines are mainly apparel and consumer products, where there has been an influx of cheaper products from China," Ms Nuttaporn told the Bangkok Post.

"The situation requires monitoring in case the risks grow going forward."

EIC forecast bank loans to contract again in 2025.

Credit remains tight as the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio for banks' loan portfolio remains elevated.

The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) noted credit growth remains negative due to increased credit risks, particularly for SMEs and low-income households, alongside higher debt repayments and reduced credit demand by large businesses amid elevated economic uncertainty, said Pipat Luengnaruemitcha, emerging Asia economist for BofA Securities.

Credit quality has continued to deteriorate, especially for SME and housing loans, he said.

Falling crop prices have raised concerns about deflation.

ALLAYING CONCERNS

Sakkapop Panyanukul, secretary of the MPC, acknowledged the possibility of deflation, but stressed the risk remains low.

"Deflation can be defined in various ways," he said. "If it refers to a broad-based decline in prices, the central bank has not observed any such signs."

Following last Wednesday's meeting, the MPC said headline inflation is expected to stay subdued.

Raw food prices are falling thanks to favourable weather that increased supply, while energy prices are easing in line with global crude oil trends.

Still, price declines are not spread widely across goods and services.

Core inflation remains stable and consistent with earlier assessments.

The MPC noted subdued headline inflation helps limit additional pressure on household living costs and business expenses.

Anusorn Tamajai, dean of economics at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said the deflation risk is receding due to recent interest rate cuts and eased monetary policy.

The budget for fiscal 2026 is expected to receive timely approval, alongside accelerated disbursement from the fiscal 2025 budget in the third quarter, he said.

In addition, annual export growth is projected to exceed 5%, despite a potential slowdown in the latter half of the year, said Mr Anusorn.

Pok Pok Noodles, a roadside shop cherished by the working class, offers free meals to pregnant women, the elderly, children, and the underprivileged during tough times. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

EYES ON CORE INFLATION

A source from the Finance Ministry who requested anonymity said Thailand's economy has yet to show clear signs of deflation, despite headline inflation in July turning negative.

Core inflation remains in positive territory, reflecting that purchasing power still exists, though it is slowing.

However, close attention should be paid to core inflation if it turns negative or approaches 0%, as the economy could be at risk of deflation, said the source.

The decline of Thailand's headline inflation rate for a fourth consecutive month in July was driven largely by supply-side factors and government policies, said the source.

Both fuel and electricity prices fell due to lower global oil prices and state subsidies, while prices of fresh vegetables and fruit dropped as they fluctuate with seasonal patterns and harvest yields.

An exceptionally high inflation rate in 2024 also led to a high base effect, making the annual change appear lower, said the source.

In contrast, core inflation, which excludes fresh food and energy, remained positive at 0.84% year-on-year in July, in line with market expectations.

Positive core inflation is a key indicator that overall demand for goods and services in the economy persists, though it has slowed, the source said.

True deflation refers to a sustained and broad-based decline in the overall price level of goods and services over an extended period, according to a macroeconomic perspective, noted the source.

This typically results from severely weak aggregate demand, which forces businesses to lower prices to stimulate sales.

In turn, this leads to reduced revenues, lower investment, declining employment, and ultimately an economic recession.

Headline inflation has eased, partly from falling energy prices as global oil prices declined. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

NO CLEAR SIGNS YET

Based on current data, the likelihood of the Thai economy entering true deflation remains relatively low, as core inflation is in positive territory, said the source.

"Positive core inflation indicates demand-side pressures are not yet at a worrisome level that would cause a persistent decline in the overall prices of goods and services," added the source.

The negative headline inflation in July is mainly the result of external factors, not a direct result of weakening domestic purchasing power, said the source.

The Finance Ministry still forecasts average headline inflation for the year to remain positive at 0.4%.

"However, we must not be complacent about this situation," said the source.

"If headline inflation remains negative for a prolonged period due to genuinely weak demand-side conditions, the long-term impact could be significant."

If core inflation begins to show a clear downward trend or turns negative, this would signal a significant weakening of aggregate demand, raising the risk of deflation, said the source.

The source added key indicators to watch include consumption and investment trends -- upcoming quarterly economic data such as retail sales and private sector investment will be critical in assessing whether purchasing power and overall economic activity remain sufficiently robust.

In addition, if the public and businesses start to anticipate that prices will fall in the future, they may delay spending and investment, which would exacerbate the risk of deflation, said the source.

Ultimately, central bank decisions and government stimulus measures will play a crucial role in managing demand-side pressures and preventing deflation, the source said.

MERELY A SLOWDOWN

The Thai economy may slow in the second half of this year, but should not reach deflation thanks to state budget spending and the recent policy rate cut by the regulator, said the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

The sluggish economy may continue for the five remaining months as exports could dip, but some positive factors should support economic activities, said Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the FTI.

"We have to wait and see how the new state budget and stimulus measures will affect the economy," he said.

Last week the House of Representatives deliberated on the 3.78-trillion-baht Budget Bill for fiscal 2026, hearing the second and third readings during a special three-day session following the ad-hoc committee's review, which proposed cuts totalling 8.92 billion baht.

The Senate is scheduled to review the Budget Bill on Aug 25-26.

"We want to know whether the state budget, following approval in the upper House, will play a key role in lifting the economy," said Mr Kriengkrai.

"We don't think Thailand will face deflation."

Another positive factor for the Thai economy is the lower policy interest rate, which will be a shield against deflation, he said.

With the MPC's decision to reduce the rate by 25 basis points to 1.50%, it is expected to stimulate borrowing and spending because of lower interest rates for loans and mortgages, said Mr Kriengkrai.

For manufacturers, lower interest rates mean less financial costs, he said.

The FTI expressed concern over a possible export slowdown in the second half of the year because Thailand's trading partners placed a lot of goods orders during the first six months to beat US tariff enforcement.

Uncertainty about US import duties on Chinese products can also affect Thai exports as more goods from China may flood Southeast Asia to avoid steep trade barriers in the American market, said Mr Kriengkrai.