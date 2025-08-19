Department to probe Raan Jay Fai pricing scandal

Listen to this article

A crabmeat omelette prepared by Raan Jay Fai is captured in a photo taken at the National Food Institute in February 2025.

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) will investigate Raan Jay Fai's crabmeat omelettes following a claim by an influencer concerning an excessive additional charge.

PEACHII, a London-based Thai YouTuber who has 1.6 million followers, reported via her X account on Aug 15 that she took a foreign friend to dine at Raan Jay Fai, which is renowned for its signature crabmeat omelettes.

She ordered as usual from the restaurant's menu, which clearly listed the crabmeat omelette at 1,500 baht. However, when the bill came, she was charged 4,000 baht.

The restaurant later told her the higher price was applied because it had used crab from a "better source", she claimed.

Wittayakorn Maneenetr, director-general of the DIT, said officials attempted to investigate the matter at the restaurant on Monday but found it was closed.

Since the restaurant operates from Wednesday to Saturday, inspectors plan to return on Wednesday to gather more information.

The department is also reaching out to the complainant to collect additional details.

The inquiry will focus on two main aspects: whether the restaurant displayed price labels accurately and whether there was any inconsistency between the prices listed and those charged at the time of payment.

He said it is common for restaurants to offer crab dishes at varying prices. For instance, fried rice with crab might be priced at 300 baht, a dish prepared with "super crab" could cost 1,500 baht, while a dish featuring "emperor crab" may be priced at around 3,000 baht.

However, restaurants must clearly provide these details to their customers.

Mr Wittayakorn said the department conducts routine inspections based on complaints received through the 1569 hotline, as well as random checks.

Restaurants that fail to display price labels face potential fines of up to 10,000 baht. If any restaurant is found to be engaged in price gouging, it could be penalised under Section 29 of the Price of Goods and Services Act, which carries a potential fine of up to 140,000 baht, as well as imprisonment for up to seven years, or both.

Chanon Koetcharoen, president of the Restaurant Association, said the Thai tourism sector is facing some issues, including overcharging and the country lacks clear regulations on food pricing, such as price ceilings.

Mr Chanon pointed out the complexity of regulatory oversight in the restaurant industry, which involves multiple agencies.

He proposed the establishment of a centralised agency to manage, oversee and support restaurant operations more effectively.

"All restaurant operators must be sincere and honest with customers. It is essential that the food served matches the promotional images and that prices are clearly stated," he said.