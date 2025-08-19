Marshall cracks down on counterfeits amid growth

Marshall's products take centre stage at Marshall Livehouse Bangkok, a multi-level music venue, community hub, and brand experience space.

Marshall Group is continuing with its efforts to crack down on counterfeit products being sold in Asia, while expanding its presence in Thailand.

Jeremy de Maillard, chief executive of Marshall Group, said the company is actively working with local and regional authorities across Asia to combat counterfeit networks that are operating both online and offline.

In Thailand, the company is collaborating closely with numerous agencies, including the Economic Crime Suppression Division under the Central Investigation Bureau and the Ministry of Commerce's Department of Intellectual Property.

These partnerships are part of the ongoing effort to clean up the market.

He noted that efforts are yielding results as there has been a noticeable drop in counterfeit products, mostly due to the continuous crackdown on intellectual property infringement.

"The company will never stop tackling this issue," Mr Maillard said.

He added that Thai consumers are becoming more informed about counterfeit products.

Despite Thailand's economic slowdown, with consumers holding back on certain purchases, he believes that people still spend money on products they find meaningful.

As part of its strategy to deepen engagement, Marshall recently launched "Marshall Livehouse Bangkok", a multi-level music venue, community hub and brand experience space in the capital.

Nick Street, chief marketing officer of Marshall Group, said the company continues to listen to Thailand's local music community and aims to nurture the next generation of talent.

The Livehouse serves as a curated space for musicians and artists, offering facilities for showcases and community-led performances.

Beyond supporting the music community, the venue also strengthens Marshall's experience-led strategy.

According to the company, Bangkok Livehouse marks the beginning of a broader cultural-led expansion across Asia and beyond.

Martin Axhamre, the group's chief financial officer and deputy chief executive, added that the investment reflects Marshall's long-term commitment to the region.

The Asia-Pacific market has been the company's largest revenue contributor since 2023, with Thailand seen as a key growth market.