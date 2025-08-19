Ministry draws up steps to tout Banthat Thong

Listen to this article

The Commerce Ministry has proposed four urgent measures to position Banthat Thong Road as a global landmark for street food.

Business operators in the Banthat Thong area have faced numerous challenges, including a decline in tourist numbers, higher costs for rental space and decreased purchasing power among Thais.

Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat said the ministry recognises the potential of Banthat Thong Road and intends to develop it as a global landmark for street food.

To achieve the goal, the minister has proposed four urgent measures. These include strengthening business collaboration by forming an official committee as the primary channel for communication and decision-making to ensure unity.

He said the area must have a unique identity, which will include the introduction of themed special zones on weekends to create a distinctive ambience that will attract tourists.

To alleviate the financial strain on business operators, a "Thai Makes, Thai Uses, Thai Helps Thai" policy will be promoted. This initiative will connect local restaurants with high-quality, fairly priced products in a farm-to-table model.

The area will organise regular events, at least once a month, to create a vibrant atmosphere while also strengthening connections with other tourist destinations in Bangkok.

Representatives from the business community along Banthat Thong Road said the area is home to over 385 outlets.

However, there has been a drop in tourist numbers from the previously daily average of 30,000–40,000 visitors, although the current figures have not been disclosed.

As this downturn is affecting businesses, they call for urgent collaboration between the government and Chulalongkorn University to tackle this issue.

They propose establishing Banthat Thong Road as a "Creative Economy District" to enhance its attractiveness and leverage the area's potential.

Chulalongkorn University, the landowner, has pledged to assist local businesses by introducing programmes focused on cost reduction and environmental management.

The university also plans to facilitate "Night Street Food" events to draw in more tourists and boost the local economy.

Charasphat Preuksarattnawut, assistant to the president of Property Management and vice-president of Property Management at Chulalongkorn University, said the university has continued to enhance the landscape along Banthat Thong Road, aiming to support the city's expansion, both in the present and for future needs.

The university is also focused on fostering stronger partnerships, shifting the traditional landlord-tenant relationship into a collaborative effort.

This initiative aims to create a distinctive identity for Banthat Thong, aspiring to establish it as Thailand's street food landmark.

The key initiatives include the "Roundtable Project," which offers advisory services and equips entrepreneurs with essential knowledge in areas like artificial intelligence, finance, marketing and taxation.

Business matching events are organised to link producers with operators, thereby helping to lower raw material costs.