Film shoots energise tourism

Klong Root in Krabi was selected as one of the major shooting locations for Jurassic World Rebirth.

Thailand is reaping benefits from foreign blockbuster film shoots, as Krabi tourism observed a 30% visitor surge at attractions appearing in Jurassic World Rebirth, while the Alien: Earth series, which set a record investment budget, will help promote the nation as a global destination for film shoots and tourism.

The Tourism Department said the cabinet is scheduled to approve an additional 845.4 million baht from the central budget for the cash rebate incentive prepped for these films by September.

Wiphut Wisetsing, director of the Krabi Tourism and Sports office, said over 400 million baht was invested in the Jurassic film shoots in Thailand, and 80% of the scenes were shot in Krabi, one of three provinces featured, including Trang and Phangnga.

Based on an informal survey, daily visitors at famous attractions such as Klong Root and Toh Luang cave have increased by 30-40% due to this film, he said.

Krabi attracts 10 film shoots on average a year, comprising both foreign and local productions.

For the eight-episode Alien: Earth series aired on Disney Plus, Mr Wiphut said it requires more time to evaluate the impact of tourism in the province as it already launched two episodes.

Chaiyaphat Wasoonthara, president of the Krabi Tourism Association, said the tourism economic impact from these two foreign films should be pronounced in the high season with more international flights coming, via Etihad as well as Indigo and Malaysian Airlines, which are awaiting available time slots.

Mr Chaiyaphat said travel agents have already planned their tour itineraries visiting notable filming locations in Krabi.

As Prachuap Khiri Khan is among seven filming provinces for Alien: Earth, the tourism benefit from the film to the province might not be as high as Krabi, where the majority of the Jurassic film was shot, said Udom Srimahachota, vice-president of the Thai Hotels Association's western chapter.

The film locations include Bueng Bua at Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park.

Typically, around 20% of tourists who stay in Hua Hin visit Sam Roi Yot during their trip, as it takes around an hour's drive.

According to the Tourism Department, the Alien: Earth series has set a record for foreign film investment in Thailand with a budget of over 2.8 billion baht. It also created jobs for 24,787 for locals.

Jaturon Phakdeewanit, the department's director-general, said an additional 845.4 million baht is required as a cash rebate for foreign films with a total investment of 4.48 billion baht, including Jurassic World Rebirth, the first and second episodes of White Lotus season three and the first four episodes of Alien: Earth.

Foreign films are now eligible for up to 30% rebate. Some cities are rigorously promoting themselves as preferred shooting locations, such as Kanchanaburi, which draws an average of five film shoots each year, according to the Kanchanaburi Chamber of Commerce.

During the first seven months, Thailand gained over 3.3 billion baht from over 322 foreign film shoots. The Tourism Department forecast total revenue this year should reach 5-6 billion baht.