AI now a key feature of everyday life in Thailand

Listen to this article

AI has become deeply embedded in Thai daily life, with 91% of internet users engaging with it regularly. Thai Gen Z leads adoption while voicing ethical concerns. AI use at work has surged, yet most companies lack formal strategies. Thais are embracing upskilling and demand responsible, human-centric AI across industries and society.(Photo: 123RF)

Some 91% of Thai internet users now use artificial intelligence (AI) in their daily lives, up from 77% in 2024, reflecting how AI has become an "invisible" part of everyday life.

Gen Z also stands out as the most enthusiastic group of AI users and the most vocal critics, according to a research study conducted by leading telecom operator Telenor Asia.

It is now time to focus on responsible AI: ethical safeguards, upskilling, and human oversight, the report notes.

"AI is now an invisible part of our digital lives. It's integrated in our way of living and it's actually invisible to us as users," Jon Omund Revhaug, head of Telenor Asia, said on Monday in Bangkok during the company's launch of Telenor Asia Digital Lives Decoded 2025: Building Trust in Thailand's AI Future.

The report surveyed 1,017 Thai respondents.

Over 50% of Thais engage with AI tools at least once a day, with 28% using them multiple times a day.

The number of Thais who use AI in their daily activities has also more than doubled, from 19% in 2024 to 40% in 2025, suggesting that AI has become a companion to users.

Thai users are actively engaging with AI to enhance skills such as data analysis (62%), creativity (52%), and communication (35%).

Importantly, there is rising awareness of new skills such as prompt engineering (54%) and ethics/bias (25%).

Most Thais see AI upskilling as a personal responsibility, signalling a shift towards self-reliance in the AI era.

The workplace is emerging as a key frontier for AI adoption in Thailand. Four in 10 Thais now use AI at work, a 93% increase from last year when only 21% reported they used AI at work.

Among them, 61% use AI for content development, 54% for analytics, and 53% for customer service.

Those who use AI at work are also significantly more optimistic about AI's impact on job security and the national economy.

However, only 3 in 10 AI users at work reported that their company had an AI strategy or plan in place.

Gen Z leading adoption

Gen Z leads AI adoption (8.5/10), using it for everything from content to relationship advice.

Yet they are also the most cautious -- 56% fear societal harm, and 61% support pausing development for safeguards. Their concerns centre on fairness, empathy, and bias.

Millennials (8 in 10) are more optimistic, while Gen X (5 in 10) and Boomers (4 in 10) show moderate concern and back responsible AI growth.

Online safety remains a concern, with 83% of Thais worried about account security. However, 68% believe AI can improve safety and are comfortable with its use in areas such as facial recognition and customer service.

Thais expect ethical AI, especially human oversight in sensitive areas. Only 49% see AI in hiring as fair, and nearly 20% find it very unfair -- highlighting the need for human judgment in life-impacting decisions.

Despite concerns over AI overuse and regulation gaps, 77% are willing to share data for better services if transparency and opt-out options exist. Notably, 61% trust themselves most to govern AI, over governments or tech firms.

Ieva Martinkenaite, head of AI at Telenor Group, added that global standards for ethical AI are emerging, led by OECD and Unesco principles which have been endorsed by 193 nations including Thailand.

Industries, especially telcos, are actively integrating these guidelines into practice, she added.

Demand for responsible AI is rising from customers, investors and employees who want non-discriminatory, safe, fair, and secure deployment.

Ms Martinkenaite said responsibility is shared across regulators, industry, and users.

"Telcos play a crucial role as trusted connectivity providers and secure infrastructure providers. They are actively collaborating with hyperscalers and cloud providers to set standards for safe and secure AI-embedded products and services," she said.

Creativity, critical thinking and empathy are key future skills, said Ms Martinkenaite.

Natwut Amornvivat, board director for True Corporation, said AI is more than technology. Ethical AI should act as a "guardrail for human experience", not just a safety measure.

The next step beyond a Thailand AI strategy is building systems for implementation, enforcement, and accountability.

To address AI risk, regulators can use regulatory sandboxes for safe testing, incentivising ethical companies with recognition, and rewarding transparency to build trust.

"Balancing regulation with innovation remains a challenge," said Mr Natwut.