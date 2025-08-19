Thailand Post sees first half profits rise 362% to B631m

State logistics service provider Thailand Post reported a net profit for the first half of 2025 of 631 million baht, up 362% year-on-year, thanks to efficient cost management and strong logistics service development.

Total revenue reached 11.5 billion baht, up 8.88%, despite a softening economy and fierce market competition, according to Thailand Post president Dhanant Subhadrabandhu.

The state agency marked its 142-year anniversary yesterday.

Mr Dhanant said the logistics business accounts for around 47% of the company's total revenue, while the postal service contributes 37%, the international service 9%, retail business at 5%, with the remainder derived from "others".

The state agency remains the leader in the logistics service market with a share of more than 30%.

Mr Dhanant said the state agency is driving forward with its "1-4-2" strategy.

The "1" stands for its position as the leading logistics provider trusted by Thais, he said.

The "4" represents the four forces driving transformation, comprising speed, business empowerment, global connectivity and innovation, while "2" refers to two core missions: being a connector of relationships, and being a partner in success for the Thai people.

Under the "POSTsible Together" concept, Thailand Post aims to create new experiences through key initiatives such as the launch of its super app, the digital post ID or D/ID digital addressing system, and continued development of specialised logistics services tailored to evolving market needs, Mr Dhanant added.

Thailand Post is also advancing into a fully-fledged "Tech Post" entity, integrating artificial intelligence into all operational dimensions, he said.

The state agency has also leveraged new technologies to transform services, such as Digital Postbox (Prompt Post), a system for sending and receiving electronic letters, and the D/ID service, a digital addressing system converting personal sender and recipient information into six-digit codes -- both services are scheduled to be launched in September.

Thailand Post is also committed to sustainable business practices, including the use of electric vehicles and the adoption of the circular economy.

The state agency reduced over 4,670 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions in 2024.

Mr Dhanant said the D/ID system will fulfil the digital milestone of its postal service. It will be part of its super app that is set to be unveiled by the end of 2025.

The D/ID service is for identifying people's name and address with more precise location and security through a QR code system in line with digital lifestyle and privacy under the Personal Data Protection Act.

The service is not intended to replace the existing five-digit post code which was launched 40 years ago.

Mr Dhanant said the D/ID is such a new method, without putting a person's name and address on an envelope or parcel, that will support future transactions.

Thailand Post has spent around 100 million baht on the development of all related processes to offer the new services, he added.

The digital postal ID can be applied to a variety of other sectors and activities, such as the development of transportation routes, support for future unmanned vehicle transport systems, and disaster relief support in the event that the affected area is known.

More importantly, it can provide support for health policies, such as assisting patients in emergency situations and gathering information on the elderly in each area, while encouraging the use of telemedicine to reduce the number of hospital visits.

"Thailand Post envisions itself not only as a delivery service provider but as a key engine for the digital economy and long-term social value creation," Mr Dhanant added.

He said it plans to expand partnerships across government, private sector, and local communities to drive inclusive access to digital services and open up new market opportunities for local entrepreneurs and community enterprises via its platform.