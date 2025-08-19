Backing key to growth of character marketing

Characters present themselves during the recent inaugural Character Fest Thailand.

Character marketing has room for growth, as non-human characters can convey messages and are loved by the public, says Vithita Group, a Thai media company.

Government support is crucial for promoting characters to global audiences, said Pimpicha Utsahajit, executive director of Vithita Group, adding that character marketing has grown significantly since last year, with new characters and mascots for brands or organisations being launched in many different forms.

Character marketing in Thailand is increasingly being used by brands to promote products and services, or even to spread information to audiences, she said.

A "character" in this context means any non-human figure, whether fictional or based on a real-life animal or object, such as mascots, animated creatures, or symbolic animals.

Characters can be used to represent a brand, convey a message, or engage an audience. For example, the pygmy hippo Moo Deng that became an internet sensation is considered a character.

Last year, the yellow bear mascot "Butterbear" went viral online for her cuteness. She is the mascot of Butterbear, a dessert shop under the Coffee by Dao group. The mascot has captured the hearts of Thai internet users, building a loyal fanbase and boosting the brand's sales.

In addition, her image has been used in collaborations with other brands, appearing on products such as phone cases, bags, food items, and everyday goods.

Ms Pimpicha said one advantage of using characters is that they can appeal to all audiences.

In contrast, a human figure can come with public prejudice -- whether related to age, appearance, or certain actions that may discourage the public.

She said characters can be more cost-effective in the long term.

If a character is created, crafted with great care and supported by consistent communication, it can become a valuable long-term asset for its creator.

Another benefit is reduced risk compared to using humans because characters do not age, get sick, or face health-related absences that could disrupt production.

On the global stage, she added that character marketing has been employed internationally for a considerable time. In Thailand it can be spotted occasionally, but there is still room for growth.

To build a character that truly connects with customers, creators need to set a clear objective.

The creator must consider what message the character will convey, define a clear target group, and understand the audience's insights.

Ms Pimpicha believes Thais have the talent and creativity to develop compelling characters.

"If the character business is properly supported, it could become a significant part of the country's creative industry," she said.

Ms Pimpicha said that while government funding is an essential part of the support needed, it is more crucial to explore strategies for enhancing a character beyond its initial creation. This includes government support in promoting a character to international audiences.