CP Foods H1 profits up 134% to B18.9bn

Listen to this article

Charoen Pokphand (CP) Foods Plc has posted a net profit of 18.9 billion baht for the first half of the year, growth of 134% year-on-year.

The strong performance was fuelled primarily by overseas operations, which contributed two-thirds of total sales, supported by enhanced supply chain efficiency, stringent livestock disease prevention measures and effective cost control amid lower soybean meal prices.

Prasit Boondoungprasert, chief executive of CP Foods, said the company generated total sales of 292 billion baht during the period.

International operations accounted for 62% of sales, exports contributed 5% and domestic sales made up the remaining 33%.

The company, together with its joint ventures in 16 countries, exports food products to more than 50 countries.

Measured in local currencies sales grew by 6% year-on-year. However, baht appreciation led to a 1% decline in reported sales.

The substantial rise in net profit was supported by higher average prices for poultry and pork in multiple markets, driven by tighter global meat supplies amid widespread animal disease outbreaks, including avian influenza in more than 40 countries and African swine fever in parts of Asia.

Lower feed costs, combined with disciplined cost management, further strengthened profit margins.

CP Foods reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring food safety and quality across its global supply chain.

Leveraging innovation and robust epidemic prevention systems, the company has successfully mitigated livestock disease risks, safeguarding both production stability and consumer trust.

Mr Prasit expressed confidence that performance in the latter half of the year will continue its positive momentum.

Regarding US trade, he said shrimp exports to the US account for less than 0.1% of total sales.

CP Foods already operates ready-to-eat food production facilities within the US and plans to expand its footprint further, aligning with its localisation strategy, producing and selling directly within each country.

On Aug 14, the board of CP Foods approved an interim dividend of one baht per share for the first-half results. The record date for eligible shareholders is Sept 1, with the dividend scheduled for payment on Sept 12.