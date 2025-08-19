Thailand records 7.04% y/y drop in foreign visitors so far in 2025

Tourists take a boat ride along Bangkok Yai canal in Bangkok to observe life along the waterway on July 25. (Photo: Saritdet Marukatat)

Thailand's foreign tourist arrivals from Jan 1 to Aug 17 fell 7.04% from the same period a year earlier, the Tourism and Sports Ministry said on Tuesday.

There were about 20.81 million foreign visitors during the period, it said in a statement. China was the largest source market, with 2.93 million visitors.

On Monday, the National Economic and Social Development Council cut its forecast for foreign tourist arrivals this year to 33 million from 37 million. There was a record of nearly 40 million visitors in 2019, before the pandemic.