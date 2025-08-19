Thai industrial sentiment at three-year low

Listen to this article

An employee operates a semiconductor die engraving machine at a factory in Bang Pa-In district, Ayutthaya province, on Aug 13, 2025. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Thailand's industrial sentiment index fell for a fifth straight month in July, hitting its lowest level in three years due to worries about the impact of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Tuesday.

The FTI said its industrial sentiment index dropped to 86.6 in July from 87.7 in June. The index decreased to 87.7 in June from 88.1 in May.

The survey was conducted before the United States set tariffs on Thai imports at 19%, which was in line with regional peers. However, the tariff rates on transshipments via Thailand from third countries remain uncertain.

The United States is Thailand's biggest export market and last year accounted for 18.3% of total shipments, worth US$55 billion.

Other factors weighing on sentiment included flooding in the country's North and weakening purchasing power, according to the FTI.

Thailand is preparing for an extended period of economic downturn due to the recent implementation of a 19% tariff on shipments to the United States.