Thai lending slump for four straight quarters flags growth risks

An aerial view of Bangkok in May 2025. (Photo: Narumon Kasemsuk)

Thai commercial banks saw their outstanding loans contract for a fourth consecutive quarter as lending to small businesses and consumers was crimped by heightened credit risks amid forecasts of an economic slowdown.

Outstanding loan portfolio dwindled 0.9% in the April-June period, slower than the 1.3% contraction in the first quarter, the Bank of Thailand (BoT) said in a statement Tuesday. The ratio of non-performing loans marginally increased to 2.91%, or 554.9 billion baht, at the end of the second quarter, it said. That compared with 2.9%, or 548.1 billion baht in the first quarter.

Thai banks have tightened rules for small and medium enterprises and consumer loans to rein in bad debt as borrowers struggle with the highest household debt ratio in Southeast Asia. Loan demand is unlikely to turn positive in the third quarter as banks continue to be cautious in lending, BoT assistant governor Suwannee Jatsadasak told reporters in Bangkok.

“Thai companies are still cautious in making new investments and they continue debt deleveraging,” Ms Suwanee said. Although the tariff imposed by the United States is settled, uncertainties over transshipment levies and other issues continue to hinder a return to normal operations, she said.

The central bank has cut its policy rate by a total of 100 basis points since October to help support the economy which is forecast to weaken due to the impact of US tariffs on its exports and declining foreign tourist arrivals. Data released on Monday’s showed Thai growth slowed to 2.8% in the second quarter from 3.2% in the prior three months.

Despite the loan contraction and marginal increase in bad loan ratio, Thailand’s banking system remains resilient with robust levels of capital, loan loss provisions and liquidity, the BoT said. Lending to large corporations continued to expand in the second quarter and banks’ profitability increased from the previous quarter due to seasonal dividend income, it said.

Thai commercial banks have made higher provisioning as a buffer against potential uncertainties arising from global trade policy risks, the central bank said. Net interest income of lenders declined during April-June period because of interest rate cuts, lower loan volumes and implementation of various debt relief measures, the BoT said.